When Dawn Callaghan saw a cardboard box on the side of the Dock Road in Brockton on the evening of Jan. 22, she thought nothing of it because there’s always garbage on that road. It wasn’t until the next day when heading out to pick up her daughter when she realized it was something much worse.
“On the way back we had to slow down due to oncoming traffic,” she said. “That is when we realized it was kittens.”
Ms Callaghan moved the kittens to the side of the road, and a volunteer with the PEI Humane Society collected them. The kittens were then taken by Animal Protection to the Humane Society.
Jennifer Harkness, development and communications manager with the PEI Humane Society said stray animals do come to the organization. Sometimes they are lost, sometimes they’re abandoned, but a case like this doesn’t happen very often.
“Normally people find kittens outside all the time and they’re able to get them inside, get them help, bring them to the Humane Society, and there’s other organizations that can help,” she said.
“It’s a strange situation and it’s very unusual, but we hope there was no foul play. We were very sad to hear about the death of the kittens, and we just want to know what happened.”
The deceased kittens are at the Humane Society, but a necropsy won’t be performed. They were frozen when they were found, and there were other issues making it difficult to determine the cause of death.
Ms Callaghan is still a bit upset at finding the kittens. She said she and her family are big animal lovers, and this isn’t something you see every day.
“There are options for unwanted pets out there,” she said Cat Action Team, Keeping Cats Homed, the Humane Society, there are fosters all over this island. Someone is always looking for a pet.”
Ms Harkness advises that if a person isn’t able to care for an animal for whatever the reason may be, they can contact the PEI Humane Society. There is no cost to surrender an animal, and it’s much better than abandoning them somewhere.
“There’s never any judgement, we just want what’s best for the animals” she said. “Please take the time to call somebody, because somebody will go out of their way to help you. You don’t know if anyone will find them, and that’s the worst circumstance you can think of, is an animal dying alone, maybe hungry, maybe of hypothermia. There’s all kinds of things that can happen to them outside, so the best thing to do is just reach out.”
The PEI Humane Society is seeking assistance in identifying the kittens, and can be contacted by phone at 902-892-1190 or email info@peihumanesociety.com
