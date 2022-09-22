Western Hospital

The extended closure of the Western Hospital’s Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) will be an inconvenience for the whole community, says the co-owner of the Bray’s Independent Grocer.

“We will have to drive 45 minutes to get health care and the majority of us don’t have doctors,” said Pat Bray. “As a retired nurse, I think that’s really unfair to people in rural communities.”

