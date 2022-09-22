The extended closure of the Western Hospital’s Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) will be an inconvenience for the whole community, says the co-owner of the Bray’s Independent Grocer.
“We will have to drive 45 minutes to get health care and the majority of us don’t have doctors,” said Pat Bray. “As a retired nurse, I think that’s really unfair to people in rural communities.”
The CEC at the Alberton facility was closed by Health PEI on Aug 1 at least until Sept 15, citing staff shortages as the reason for the closure.
However, last week Health PEI announced instead it was extending the closure to at least late October, adding if the staffing conditions persist, there’s a possibility the closure could extend into November.
The CEC at Western operates overnight, open from 8 pm to 8 am, and is staffed by RNs and paramedics with advanced life support training with the ability to consult an on-call doctor by phone. The emergency department operates from 8 am to 8 pm and is staffed with a physician and additional RN support.
Health PEI said the closure of CEC doesn’t affect emergency department services at Western.
Dolores Maranan doesn’t feel it was right to extend the closure of CEC.
“Some people are needing help,” she said. “The closing will affect the whole community.”
Ms Bray said the closure of the CEC could cause people to start considering where they are living.
“I’m hearing people are waiting a long-time on the phone for doctors,” she said. “People are scared. Are they going to get the care they need in the timely response they need it.”
Vaunda Richard said the closure of the CEC was ‘very sad’.
“If we leave Alberton then we are filling up hospitals somewhere else,” she said. “The service is needed here.”
Ms Richard added the continued CEC closure will be tough, especially due to the ongoing shortages for doctors and nurses.
“Where are the sick people going to go?,” she said. “Can they handle them in Summerside? Can they handle them in Charlottetown?”
If the CEC doesn’t re-open, Ms Richard said people in the area will be angry.
“Why are we losing the service?” she said. “That needs to be answered and not a political answer, but a real answer.”
During the closure, Health PEI will be conducting a formal review of the current CEC model, which started operating in 2013.
Health PEI said the review will identify areas for improvement and help determine the best use of resources to provide acute emergency services in West Prince
The review will consist of three interrelated components that will inform recommendations: review of administrative and clinical data, engagement with staff/physicians, management, leadership, and partners and literature review and jurisdictional scan.
Health PEI said this review will help them inform future planning and will include engagement with local staff, communities and members of the public.
Ms Bray said she hopes the CEC will re-open.
“They are building a new health clinic here in Alberton, but I don’t know how long that will take to build and have service,” she said. “We don’t even have doctors. It’s really hard for rural communities, for sure, not to have access to at least an outpatients because of the shortage of doctors.”
She also worries for the population of seniors that live in the region.
“There’s a lot of serious illnesses that we have and need response to,” she said. “We need help in rural communities.”
