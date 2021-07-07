Shubenacadie Residential School survivor Christine Bernard remembers how isolated she felt in the place
“When I first got there, I could feel the loneliness, but I couldn’t go home,” she said. “I wrote letters, but mom didn’t get them, and when she did get them they were all blanked out. They didn’t put on there how lonesome I was, or how I was treated. I wrote how I felt, but all that was erased off.”
Along with other members of Lennox Island First Nation, Ms Bernard was one of five survivors from the Shubenacadie school marking July 1 as Resiliency Day.
The ceremony was used as an official day to begin the healing journey as a community following the discovery of over 1,500 Indigenous children in mass or unmarked graves at sites of several former residential schools throughout Canada.
“We know that the path ahead will be so incredibly difficult for us,” said Chief Darlene Bernard. “The cries of our First People across this country will get louder and louder as the proof is revealed as our truths come to light again, and again, and gets closer to home.”
She said gathering is the way the members of Lennox Island First Nation deals not only with adversity, but also to immerse themselves in ceremony. Along with helping to get the community through hard times, these gatherings also help celebrate their culture, and rich traditions.
Among those in attendance was Senator Brian Francis, the first person of Mi’kmaq decent to serve in that role. In his opinion, the ceremony was a good first step forward.
“It’s not going to be ‘Let’s do this and next year move onto something else’,” he said. “It’s going to be a long journey, a journey of healing, a journey of reconciliation, and a journey of working together. In terms of meaningful reconciliation, it’s for all Canadians to come together and work with our Indigenous people, that we have our rightful place in Canada as we had before settlers came. It’s about working together.”
Part of the Resiliency Day ceremony involved the creating of sacred bundles. This bundle was made up of the 215 pairs of shoes from the memorial created at John J. Sark Memorial School, following the initial discovery of a mass grave at a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, along with tobacco, sweetgrass, roses, and other items.
Following the creating of these bundles, they were taken to the sacred fire, where they were blessed by an elder using a rattle made from a turtle.
“We don’t see those too often,” said Chief Bernard. “That’s one thing with our ceremonies, they’ve been hidden away for centuries, so now we’re starting to bring them back out into the ceremonies and we’re starting to share. I’m always talking to the elders, saying we have to share this, because if we don’t share it, it’s going to get lost, and then we’ll lose it.”
Ms Bernard said the ceremony was beautiful, but it brought back a lot of memories from her time at the residential school in Shubenacadie.
Her parents also attended the Shubenacadie school, but she said they suffered far more than she did. At one point, her father, Peter Labobe, ran away from the school when he was 13. He had been gone all night, and by the time RCMP found him in a caboose and took him back to the school, his feet were frozen.
“They were in the infirmary and he was laying in bed, and one of the nuns opened up the blanket and said ‘This is what will happen to you if one of you guys run away’,” she said. “Dad already had gangrene in his feet, and all the green stuff came off with the blanket. Shortly after that, I think they took him to the hospital, and he had both feet come off.”
Mr Labobe never spoke of his time at the school, it was only after his death that his family learned of what happened.
Chief Bernard said reconciliation is a big word, and that everyone must work together to make sure it means the same thing for all Canadians. To her, reconciliation means making things right.
“It is an acknowledgment of the immense harm done to Indigenous people, compensation for the loss of our lands and our resources, and the implementation of our treaty rights and benefits,” she said. “We must do more than just talk about reconciliation, we must learn how to practice reconciliation in our everyday lives. This means looking within ourselves and our families, as well as our Island communities and other institutions so that we leave a better legacy for our children and future generations. It means taking action, and not just talking about it.”
