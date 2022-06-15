First — Anyone can do this. If you read this and think “I cannot do that” you are defeating yourself before you even start. You can do it at a level that matches your current level of fitness.
There are no magic exercises to lose weight, no super foods or supplements, but there is a process. I have been in the business long enough to see epic success stories from people who have lost weight and kept it off. I also see people struggling to get there and never achieving the success they want. There is so much misinformation out there. If you are not an expert at this you will probably make mistakes that will jeopardize your goals and chances of success.
Here is what I think is the absolute best way to get lean and stay there.
Lift weights. Not a few curls with the 10 pound weights you bought at Wal Mart or some exercises on a home use exercise machine — lift weights! Take the time and build up to some real training. Three to four times a week working with increasing intensity on exercises like squats, lunges, deadlifts, rows, chins, pulldowns, presses. Learn how to do them right and work them! It’s not that these exercises will burn more calories than cardio when you do them. They actually may burn less, but they build your metabolism. Nothing else can do it like compound movements with the weights. Forget counting calories on a cardio machine or a run. Get stronger, practice good form and your body will burn more calories every day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. This is the magic. Don’t dismiss it because a faster metabolism is crucial to getting lean and staying lean.
Limit your cardio to two to three short intense sessions a week. Work up to a hard twenty minutes of any cardio you enjoy and challenge yourself with it. Now this is important. You are not doing the cardio for fat burning or calorie counting on the machine when you are done. In the big picture this is almost irrelevant. Really, the calories you burn here will do little for your fat loss, but they will get you in better cardio vascular shape to challenge yourself harder with your metabolism boosting weight training. Actually too much cardio can slow down your fat loss goals. If you are training hard with the weights and doing endless amounts of cardio you may impair your bodies ability to increase muscle density and increased metabolism.
Do not go on a diet.
Do not drastically restrict your calories.
Do not cut out any food group.
Do not follow anything you cannot maintain long term.
Do eat healthier foods.
Do eat small frequent meals.
Do have some lean protein and fibrous carbs with each meal.
Do practice portion control.
Do be aware of what you eat and how it affects your unique metabolism.
Believe in yourself. Have the confidence to know that you will follow through, you will not quit. You will tweak and improve all aspects of training and nutrition and you learn more and become better educated about the process. Do not get derailed by something “new” that has not been proven. Everyone wants to be healthy and in reasonable shape. You can be if you do what is written above. It may seem like work at first but stick with it long enough and that work turns to a passion. A privilege that you will look forward to 3 to 4 times a week. Great health and fitness is a gift that many times we don’t realize until we lose it. Get it back!
