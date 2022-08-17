Healthcare on PEI, just like it is across the country, is in crisis.
With the constant closures of emergency departments in rural PEI, increasing pressure on the Island’s two urban hospitals, on top of the lack of family doctors and other issues facing our healthcare system, Islanders have lost complete faith in the government’s ability to correct this situation.
Doctor and nurse shortages are not new. They existed before the pandemic
But we have all seen the headlines that Canada’s healthcare system is on the verge of collapse. Three years of a global pandemic has put a lot of strain on a system that was struggling to keep its head above water even before the arrival of COVID-19.
So what are the solutions to solving these problems that face our healthcare system?
Constantly throwing money at the issue hasn’t improved the problem, which is what governments tend to like doing. Maybe it’s high time that governments started listening to the people who work within the system to see what solutions they might suggest.
Yes, there is a need for additional personnel, but if PEI’s healthcare system isn’t conducive to a healthy work environment, than obviously that system needs an overhaul. And who is best to know what is working and not working in our healthcare system than those work within that system?
There’s a push towards technology, but things like virtual healthcare should be a tool not a replacement for real people. Besides, not everyone is tech savvy and not everyone has access to the Internet, a computer or a smart phone.
Everyone deserves to have access to adequate healthcare in a timely manner, yet throughout this current crisis it has been demonstrated time and time again there are many who are getting left behind.
Whatever the solutions are, they won’t happen overnight. They will take time to implement and even longer to know if they are working. Unfortunately, the state of healthcare in this country doesn’t have the luxury of time. Resolutions need to be found, trust earned back, or the situation will only get worse.
