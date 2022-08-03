Working in restaurants during hot weather

It’s impossible for staff to keep out of the heat while working in the kitchen, but they do the best they can. Many businesses have installed air conditioning units and heat pumps to help keep temperatures as tolerable as possible. In photo, L-R: Margaret DeCoursey, Cory Savidant, and Sarah Madimbu, chefs at Callaghan’s Restaurant & Bar at Mill River Resort. Jillian Trainor photo

When it comes to working in a kitchen during the summer, tolerable is the best a worker can hope for.

“There’s no way to stay cool,” said Margaret DeCoursey, one of the chef’s at Callaghan’s Restaurant & Bar at Mill River Resort. “You drink lots of water, you get off the line when you can, but if it’s busy, you’re on there and you just work until the work is done.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.