It’s impossible for staff to keep out of the heat while working in the kitchen, but they do the best they can. Many businesses have installed air conditioning units and heat pumps to help keep temperatures as tolerable as possible. In photo, L-R: Margaret DeCoursey, Cory Savidant, and Sarah Madimbu, chefs at Callaghan’s Restaurant & Bar at Mill River Resort. Jillian Trainor photo
When it comes to working in a kitchen during the summer, tolerable is the best a worker can hope for.
“There’s no way to stay cool,” said Margaret DeCoursey, one of the chef’s at Callaghan’s Restaurant & Bar at Mill River Resort. “You drink lots of water, you get off the line when you can, but if it’s busy, you’re on there and you just work until the work is done.”
Though PEI is no longer in a heatwave, chefs and other kitchen staff still have to deal with the hot temperatures that come with working in close proximity to ovens, ranges, heat lamps, and other machinery that increase heat.
Business owners have been more proactive over the last year or so as higher temperatures become more common in summer. During the spring, Mill River installed an air conditioning unit in the kitchen in preparation, as temperatures in the past have reached 45 degrees Celsius.
“Last year, we reached those same temperatures and we actually had to close for a couple hours to give the kitchen staff a break,” said Jesse Morrison-Gauthier, Director of Culinary Operations at Mill River. “We ran a cold menu, like all salads and sandwiches during those really hot, busy peak times. Some people were disappointed, but I think most people were realistic in the fact that they understood how hot it was, and understood that the kitchen is already hot, and then twice as hot in there with that.”
Mr Morrison-Gauthier said the kitchen coolers at Callaghan’s are also stocked with things like Gatorade to help keep a person’s electrolytes up, and there are wet towels available as well that kitchen staff can put around their necks to help keep cool.
At Tyne Valley Teas Café, two heat pumps and an air conditioning unit help keep temperatures pleasant for staff and customers. Owner and operator Carol Rybinski said when the café was being renovated to open in 2016, heat pumps were something she really wanted to include, as they’re a more energy efficient option when it comes to keeping cool.
Along with being more energy efficient, the heat pumps have an added bonus: a dry setting.
“When we’re making things like meringues and cream puffs, if it’s really humid in the kitchen, they won’t dry properly, they’ll get soggy,” explained Ms Rybinski. “We like to have that extra ability to dry out the air a little bit keep it cooler for people, but it also really helps our baking.”
Ms Rybinski said the café also does events outside, and when that happens she makes sure staff have everything they need to protect themselves from the heat, including sun hats, sunscreen, lots of water to drink, and some kind of tent or awning to provide shade so they’re not in direct sunlight.
It’s not just restaurants and cafés that are finding ways to beat the heat. Sales for things like fans, pools, and air conditioning units have been steady at all three Home Hardware locations in West Prince, though air conditioning units seem to be selling quicker than fans.
Business owners aren’t sure what will happen if heatwaves like this become more commonplace during summer. The hope is they happen sporadically, because they do take a toll on the mental and physical health of their kitchen staff.
“You wouldn’t want them to happen too often, I tell you that,” said Shirley Harper, owner and operator of Shirley’s Café in Tignish. “It’s very tiring on your staff, and it’s hard to keep everybody working at that pace in that heat.”
