Those living at one of West Prince’s community care facilities are stressed the province’s temporary public health measures could mean a Christmas season without family.
“That’s really difficult,” said LoriAnne Keough, the administrator at the Tignish Seniors Home. “It’s hard enough not seeing your family, but not being with them at Christmas time when they live next door is another story.”
The Chief Public Health Office enacted these public health measures, which came into effect on Dec. 7 and are scheduled to last until at least Dec. 21, after a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Charlottetown.
Restrictions for long-term care mean residents can only have one partner in care, reduced from six, and residents cannot leave the facility unless for medical or dental appointments.
Ms Keough said the new restrictions are discouraging for the families as well, but they all understand its for the safety of everyone.
Fortunately, unlike the initial lockdown in the spring, where no one besides staff could enter the facility, these current restrictions at least allows one person to visit a resident.
“We’re looking at this in a positive way, at least someone is able to come in,” said Ms Keough. “It was quite difficult in the spring when we were all here but nobody could come in, so I guess we’re counting our blessings at least that one person can come in to make contact with them.”
She added the new restrictions are not creating any additional work for staff.
“This is easy compared to what it was when we had to do visits outside,” she said. “They were timed and we had to clean everything up and get people in and out. We had four visit spots at that time and we going from 8 o’clock in the morning to 8 o’clock at night.”
The home also now has a door monitor who checks people in when they come for their visits.
“So it’s really not too different for staff,” said Ms Keough. “It’s actually a bit calmer because we don’t have to deal with that, it’s just we’re feeling really bad for the residents because it is that time of the year when family is really important, which is all year round, but this time of year you want to be with them a little more but you can’t.”
Ms Keough said everyone is hoping the restrictions will be lifted at least by Dec. 21 and residents can receive more visitors or get the chance to go home for a couple hours to spend time with their loved ones at Christmas.
However, if the restrictions are extended beyond Dec. 21, the Tignish Seniors Home is prepared and has plans in place.
“If it means the staff having Christmas dinner here with them and opening gifts with them, Facetiming with their loved ones, that’s what we will do, and Santa is going to come, he’s not going to stop,” said Ms Keough. “We’re going to make it special at Christmas like we always do.”
The sentiment that these current restrictions are better than in the spring was shared by the executive director of the Rev. W.J. Phillips Residence in Alberton.
“The residents are doing better than when the restrictions happened in March because in March we didn’t know how long it was going to last,” said Colleen Parker. “It was all foreign and scary. But we know a lot more about COVID now.”
Like at the Tignish Seniors Home, staff at the Phillips Residence have increased their activities in hopes of keeping the residents busy and happy.
“They were starting to enjoy normal life and interactions with their families,” said Ms Parker. “It pained me to make the announcement that tighter restrictions had to be placed, but they know we’re in this together.”
Ms Parker said all everyone wants is to keep the residents safe.
“We want the very best quality of life for the residents at this point in their life, but the No. 1 propriety has to be keeping them safe.”
Ms Keough said this past year has been stressful, but the staff have been great throughout all of it.
“We’re doing this for the safety of all our residents and all of our loved ones and we’re so close to getting that vaccine, so we can’t just push this aside now, we have to continue,” she said.
Ms Keough thanked everyone for their patience and kindness.
“It’s been a tough few months for everybody, but all things we’re come to an end sooner or later and we’re just wish everybody a great Christmas and hopefully 2021 will be much better and brighter for us here at the Tignish Seniors Home.”
