Peter Bolo made history on April 3 when he became the first two-time inductee to the Volleyball PEI Hall of Fame.
Originally, Mr Bolo was inducted in 2019 as part of the 1989 Westisle Wolverines Men’s Volleyball team. This time he was inducted on his own for everything he’s done as a coach.
“It’s an honour,” he said. “You don’t get into coaching for this reason, but it’s certainly a nice recognition of the time and effort that you put into developing the sport of volleyball here in PEI.”
Mr Bolo began his coaching career in the 1970s as a physical education teacher, coaching everything from basketball to volleyball. As his family expanded, he decided to scale back in coaching, but continued coaching volleyball.
He quickly fell in love with the idea of helping athletes get better, and seeing how far they could improve as a team over the course of a season.
“That may not always have been a championship, that could have been all kinds of things,” said Mr Bolo. “It was that challenge, and then the interaction with the kids. I just love to love the working with the kids.”
Over the course of his 39 year coaching career, Mr Bolo was with the Wolverines for 37 of those years. During that time, the team made it to the provincial title 27 times, and won the PEI School Athletic Association (PEISAA) gold medal 17 times.
Aside from his inductions to the Volleyball PEI Hall of Fame, Mr Bolo has been recognized numerous times over the years, including four PEISAA awards, the 1982-83 PEI Physical Education Teacher of the Year, the 1990 CAHPER Young Professional Award, the 2006 Physical Education Teaching Excellence Award, the 2006 Leader of Distinction Award, a 2011 Lifetime Achievement Award from the PEI Teachers Federation.
During his speech at the ceremony, Harvey Mazerolle, Mr Bolo’s friend and fellow member of the Volleyball PEI Hall of Fame read notes from Charles King, one of Mr Bolo’s former players. Mr King thanked him for his hard work, dedication, and endless sacrifices during his time on the team.
He said with Mr Bolo’s coaching and mentoring, he provided Mr King a foundation of leadership skills at a very young age, skills which made Mr King the person he is today.
“Peter is one of the most respected volleyball minds in Atlantic Canada, if not all of Canada,” said Mr Mazerolle during the ceremony. “He is very meticulous in his practice planning and demands a lot of his athletes. He has the uncanny ability of being able to get his players to play at and above their abilities. I have had the pleasure of working with Peter and have always been super impressed with what he brings to the table.”
For Mr Bolo, coaching was about more about teaching the skill of hitting a ball over a net, it was about teaching life skills. Some of the skills he hopes his athletes got from being involved with volleyball include working together as a team, learning accountability to their teammates, their coaches, and themselves, commitment, time management, hard work, leadership, and positivity.
Mr Bolo’s thank you list was long, from the hundreds of young men who played on his teams over the years, their parents, assistant coaches, Mr Mazerolle, and his sons, Nathan and Matthew Bolo. But the last thank you, for his wife Corina, was the most important one for him.
“Corina has been so supportive over all these years,” he concluded. “She seldom complained about all the time I spent with other people’s kids, and she would often travel with us to tournaments, on exchanges, and even to Cuba twice for training. She became like a second mom to many of the players, this honour would not have happened without you Corina.”
