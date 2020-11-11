Kristina Ellis is looking forward to the significantly less travel time to work as the new chief administrative officer (CAO) for the Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley.
At the end of November, the Northam resident will be retiring from her control tower position at the Charlottetown Airport after 31 years. For the past 26 of those years she’s been commuting the hour drive to and from work.
“Now it’s four minutes,” she said laughing.
Ms Ellis is taking over the position of CAO from Marie Barlow, who is retiring herself after 41 years in the role.
“The chairman at the time came to my house with a couple of the councillors ... and asked me if I would be interested in the job,” explained Ms Barlow. “I was honoured. I never thought of it before.”
At the time, she was working in the housekeeping department at the former Stewart Memorial Hospital.
“They told me I could do it all from home and there wasn’t a whole lot involved at that time,” she said. “You paid a few bills and attended a meeting or two and took minutes. That was basically it.”
With the introduction of the new Municipal Government Act (MGA) two years ago, the position ‘grew’, said Ms Barlow.
“It grew a lot,” she said. “There was a lot new stipulations and bylaws and policies and procedures that had to go into effect and the last two years have been busy.”
While only still working 20 hours a week for the municipality, with the new MGA she could no longer work from home and was given an office at the village’s municipal building, which also houses the community’s library.
“I got a lot more traffic and I saw a lot more people,” said Ms Barlow. “People used to come to my house to pay their sewer bill... This kind of opened it up for everybody to come into the village.”
When her position at Stewart Memorial Hospital was downsized, Ms Barlow began working at Prince County Hospital, picking up a full-time job as a sterile processing technician. She has been working as a technician at the PCH for the last 25 years, but is now a casual.
For a number of years the title of Ms Barlow’s position with the municipality was clerk then it was administrator and then finally, with the new MGA, chief administrative officer.
Over her four decades, Ms Barlow has seen tremendous change in Tyne Valley, particularly when it comes to the community’s infrastructure, including upgrades to the lagoon and sewer systems.
“I worked with a lot of different councillors and it has been wonderful,” she said. “They always had my back. I got along wonderfully well with them.”
Ms Barlow said innovations like the village’s annual Rubber Ducky Race and Soap Box Derby have been wonderful additions to summer events and have brought a lot of people to Tyne Valley.
Her grandson was the first driver to win the inaugural Tyne Valley Soap Box Derby when it was launched less than a decade ago. The family got a chance to travel to Akron, Ohio for the World Championships.
“That was wonderful,” she said. “It kind of put us on the map.”
After 41 years in the position, Ms Barlow said it was time to retire and let someone new take over.
She had thought of retiring two years ago, but with the new MGA coming into effect, Ms Barlow decided to stay on just a bit longer.
“When I looked at my house, with the eight or ten file boxes of 38 plus years of stuff, I didn’t think it was fair to the next person, so I stayed and figured out the office,” she said.
Ms Barlow is currently training Ms Ellis.
“I wouldn’t walk out the door without someone being comfortable,” she said.
And once Ms Ellis feels she is comfortable, Ms Barlow will be officially retired from the position.
“There’s a lot to learn,” said Ms Ellis, who’s been taking plenty of notes. “I think people don’t realize how much does happen. A lot of it is regulations and paper work.”
Ms Ellis said Ms Barlow was very organized and precise.
“It’s good to come into a place you know that has been well taken care of,” she said.
Once she is retired, Ms Barlow is going to golf more, travel and spend time with her grandchildren.
Ms Barlow said she has enjoyed her time being the CAO for Tyne Valley.
“I’m very happy to be handing the keys over to this young lady here,” said Ms Barlow, referring to Ms Ellis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.