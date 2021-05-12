“Summerside - Among the passengers landed here by the steamship ‘Northumberland’ last night, 12 July 1901, was a man of about sixty-five years of age, formerly from Georgetown, carrying a valise and a gun. He told a passenger on the steamer he had not been on the Island for more than twenty years and was going to visit his sister in Coleman. Mr. John Weatherbie got off the boat and possibly not understanding the train arrangements did not wait for the western train and walked to the station. Before he reached the depot, however, the train for Charlottetown backed up to the station and struck Mr. Weatherbie, killing him instantly.”
- The Morning Guardian,
13 July 1901.
Whether the unfortunate traveller was deaf or not is not known as the rear end of the first-class coach struck him near the east end of the station, inflicting injuries which caused his death only a few moments after. Information states that his legs and arms were mangled, and his skull fractured. Tender hands bore the poor fellow to the station waiting room where medical aid was summoned, but he was past human treatment. Station Master, J D Enman made enquiries as to the identification and disposal of the body and at once received a reply giving the desired information.
Investigation of his effects
An investigation of the dead man’s effects reveal that his name is apparently John L Weatherbie of New Bedford, Mass. In his valise was found a picture of what seems to be his home and some women and children appear in the view of the foreground. A memo book in his pocket has a large number of addresses of people in this province, many by the name of Lane of Charlottetown and Georgetown.
The unfortunate man who was killed is apparently between sixty-five and seventy years (actually he was 73). He looks like a man who has been doing outside work. He is well dressed in a suit of black serge with a light black duster. He had some money on his person, consisting of a $5 bill and $1.40 in change. In his pockets were two silver watches and a return ticket for the Inter-colonial railroad purchased in Petitcodiac, NB dated June 26. A lot of other effects were found in his valise.
Inquest held
Thomas Hickey of Summerside stated at the inquest: “I was standing on the station platform. I saw the accident. First, I heard someone on the train shouting quite loud ‘get off the track’. Then the brakes were applied, and I saw the man struck. He was near the first rail and tumbled beneath the car. I saw the car go over him, and then the postal car passed over him. As soon as the train stopped, I went and pulled him from under the car. There were some ladies crossed the track just ahead of him. He had plenty of time to get out of the way if he had heard the shouting.
Verdict given
Monday, 15 July 1901 the Jury brought in the following verdict: The death of John L Weatherbie, while crossing the railway track near the east end of station platform at the passenger depot, Summerside, on the night of 12 July 1901, find that he was struck and instantly killed by the rear end of the express train, as said train was backing into the station, and that no blame whatever attaches to the train or station men, all the usual precautions for safety having been taken.
John L Weatherbie was born near Cardigan, P.E.I. on 1st October 1828, married and fathered twelve children. He had emigrated to Massachusetts in 1895 and was employed as ship’s carpenter. In the US Census of 1900 he was retired, living in the household of his daughter.
