“Alberton-Christmas Messages, carols and seasonal decorations were all a part of Christmas in Alberton. In many homes there were happy family reunions and the joyous excitement of children while other homes were saddened by the recent breaking of ties. But everywhere the wonderful Spirit of love to God and man prevailed.”
“The Guardian,”
26 December 1962.
“In the United Church, Christmas Sunday worship was conducted by the Minister, the Rev. David MacDonald. The choir sang the anthem ‘While Shepherds Watched’. Donald Ross conducted worship in the Presbyterian Church, the theme of the message being, Giving God the Glory’. The choir sang three anthems, ‘Peace and Goodwill,’ ‘A Star and a Song’, and Glory to God.’
“Following the hour when regular Sunday services would conclude there was a community carol service in the Presbyterian Church. It was led by the Rev. David MacDonald who read portions of the Christmas Story between the singing of carols.”
Combined Worship
“At 11 o’clock p.m. Christmas Eve, Presbyterian and United Church congregations assembled in the United Church for Divine worship which was conducted by the Rev. David MacDonald. A young peoples’ choir, with Mrs. Lloyd Wilkie as organist, led the Christmas music.”
“In St. Peter’s Anglican Church last Sunday (December 23), the young people of Alberton and O’Leary read the Lessons and led in the prayers at a special carol service which was conducted by the Rector, the Rev. M R Ness. On Christmas morning there was Holy Communion. In the Sacred Heart Church, the singing of carols by the young folk of the parish preceded midnight Mass which was celebrated by the Rev. Phalen McKenna.”
“Patients in the Western Hospital enjoyed the singing of carols Sunday afternoon when representatives of the various church choirs lent their talent to bring cheer to those who were ill. The organist was Mrs. E E Larter. This annual singing of carols is sponsored by the Alberton Women’s Institute. The Institute and the ladies of the Catholic Women’s League provided treats for the patients, of whom there were more than thirty on Sunday.”
Aged Remembered
“The Alberton Institute and women’s organizations of all the churches remembered elderly folks and those confined to their homes for any reason with treats and Christmas cards. Alberton Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion made arrangements with Santa to visit here Saturday afternoon (December 22). He was given a rousing welcome by many boys and girls. He and his helpers also called at the Western Hospital.”
“Santa also made a brief visit to the Town last Thursday. On this occasion he travelled with some friends in a car since he did not want his reindeer to be tired for Christmas Eve. It being very cold at the North Pole and there must be a scarcity of fuel, for Santa surprised the local coal dealer (Alice Green) in Alberton by dropping in to buy a few bags of coal!”
