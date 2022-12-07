MacRae

“Alberton-Christmas Messages, carols and seasonal decorations were all a part of Christmas in Alberton. In many homes there were happy family reunions and the joyous excitement of children while other homes were saddened by the recent breaking of ties. But everywhere the wonderful Spirit of love to God and man prevailed.”

“The Guardian,”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.