Alan Rennie explains the process staff take at the Jacques Cartier Arena in Alberton when a person enters the arena following the start of the 2020-2021 season back in October.
“Everybody signs in at the doors, they’re asked screening questions, they disinfect, and then they’re assigned an area of the arena to sit,” said the rink manager. “If they’re hockey players, they’re sent to the dressing room and told to remain there and come to the ice surface when their ice time is ready.”
These are some of the new protocols in place from the province’s Chief Public Health Office in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because there are 26 ice surfaces in the province, plans and protocols vary from location to location.
One protocol instituted by Hockey PEI was the mandatory requirement of wearing masks inside, something that was done ahead of the provincial government mandate on Nov. 17.
“We felt it was important to get out in front of that and to have that in our plan right at the start of the season so we could go through the rough patches before it was mandated everywhere, and that would help educate people,” said Connor Cameron, executive director of Hockey PEI. “I think there was some resistance to our rules, but it’s been pretty well received, and now that the government has mandated them in public, I think that our membership sees the value, and sees why we put the (requirement to wear) masks in early.”
Jeff Ellsworth, manager of the O’Leary Community Sports Centre, said the guidelines can pose a challenge but it’s what needs to be done to keep kids active and playing the sports they love, and both the province and provincial sport organizations have been doing a great job thus far.
One issue rinks have faced is trying to keep their canteens open. Per provincial guidelines, if a canteen service is available, there must be separate times for separate cohorts.
“The canteen is taking a bit of a hit this year,” said Mr Ellsworth. “With it being so time controlled when you can and can’t come into the facility and you’re on the clock when your ice time is over, it’s tough to get people to buy at the canteen.”
Mr Ellsworth said he’s seeing more and more people coming into the facility with beverages they brought from home.
The canteen at Jacques Cartier Arena never opened. Mr Rennie said arena staff were waiting to see how things went with the canteens at the arenas in O’Leary and Tignish. Once it was clear the canteens weren’t doing as well, Mr Rennie said there would have been no point in stocking up and giving it a try, because if it didn’t work at those locations, it likely wouldn’t work in Alberton.
Following the bursting of the Atlantic Bubble, anyone who has traveled outside the province in the last two weeks is being asked to stay away from arenas. Something like this can be hard to enforce, meaning it’s up to the individual person to follow this guideline, similar to how the honour system works.
“By showing up at the rink, they’re saying they don’t have any symptoms,” Mr Cameron said. “We put the information out there to people, and we’ll make sure that any violations are dealt with. Any time there’s a government regulation, it’s kind of on the people to police it. Any kind of situation that our attention is drawn to, we deal with that situation.”
Mr Rennie said like everything else, it’s just something that has to be adapted to, but it’s worth it in the end.
“It’s different, but we’re here and operating, so that’s the main thing,” he concluded.
