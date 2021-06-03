A couple living on the Derby end of the Beaton Road are frustrated over the government failing to inform them about repairs to a nearby bridge as the resulting road closure and detour has impacted their business.
“It came out of the blue,” said Kees Kennema, who owns and operates Bluesky Greenhouses with his wife Sabina on Route 138 in the Derby/Brae area.
The couple had just opened for the season on May 24, had a ‘phenomenal’ first day, but the next day they discovered the Brae Bridge was closed for emergency repairs, their section of Route 138 closed to traffic and a detour set up.
“It was the best day we had ever had and yesterday we didn’t sell anything,” said Mr Kennema when the Graphic spoke with him last Wednesday.
Normally, the couple has two to three weeks of brisk sales, but that doesn’t seem possible now as the Kennemas find themselves caught in the middle - the closed bridge and barricade is on one side of their business and on the other side signs saying their road is closed and the bridge is out.
“We have our whole crop ready, but now they’ve blocked the road,” said Mr Kennema.
Traffic is being diverted around the repair work with a detour on Route 170, the McAllar Road, which completely bypasses the Kennema’s business. The detour takes motorists to Route 14, where they can return to Route 138 if they turn left at the end of the McAllar Road.
“They can reach us, but most people don’t have the courage to do that because it says the road is closed and the bridge is out,” said Mr Kennema.
Former owners of a large greenhouse and garden centre in Ontario, in 2018 the Kennemas opened their new greenhouse after retiring to PEI. Since opening, they’ve seen growth in their business every spring and the couple anticipated this year to be the best one yet as interest in gardening has grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s the beginning of our season and we thought at the beginning we would have a fantastic year with the interest in gardening so high,” said Mr Kennema. “We get lots of local customers, but we also get them from Summerside and from Charlottetown and they often take the Beaton Road in Alaska and they come here to the detour and they are totally lost... The detour around the bridge is also a detour around us.”
With a lot invested in their plants, the Kennemas are worried they could be facing financial ruin.
Mr Kennema said the season to sell plants is short, around three weeks, with the first two weeks crucial to their business. The bridge is scheduled to reopen on June 4.
“They will be a loss and we might be forced to close the business,” he said. “We have a lot of money invested and if that doesn’t come out, then you have a massive loss.”
A spokesperson with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) said in an email sent last Friday the department was aware there may be a potential issue with the bridge this summer, but was not planning to do work on the structure this fiscal year until an emergency situation arose.
“It became apparent over the long weekend that the pile cap (part of the bridge foundation) was damaged more than anticipated and in need of immediate replacement,” explained the email. “For safety reasons, it was determined that the bridge needed to be closed immediately for the repair to take place.”
A traffic advisory about the bridge work went out on May 26, a day after the repairs started.
“Typically, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure attempts to talk to business owners who may be impacted by a road closure prior to the public advisory going out, but that unfortunately was not able to occur in this instance,” said the spokesperson.
Since then the DTI has been in contact with members of the local community, including the Kennemas.
“We are working with the business owners to help alleviate impact to their business,” they continued. “The department has relocated the “Bridge Out” sign from the intersection of Route 14 and Route 13, down to Route 138 and Hebron Road to allow for increased access.”
Additionally, a variable message board has been put up on the roadway, identifying that business is open.
“The local business owner seems very pleased with these changes, and we will carry out the work as quickly as possible,” said the spokesperson.
Mr Kennema understands the repairs to the bridge need to be done, but he’s frustrated with the initial lack of communication.
“It’s a lot better and it improves the situation, but communication would have been key,” he said when the Graphic called him on Friday. “It’s the best we can do at the moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.