In the gardens of the Tignish Heritage Inn, by the gazebo, there is a snake.
But don’t worry though, its not a dangerous snake because this reptile is made out of painted rocks.
There is a sign, by the owner of the snake, instructing people to add their own painted rocks to see how long the snake can grow.
For now the identity of the young person who started the rock snake is being kept a secret.
“We thought we would do a reveal at the end of the summer,” said Tina Richard, the recreation director for Tignish. “She doesn’t want her friends to know because she knows they will all do it. She wants to see if everybody would do it without being told who it is.”
Ms Richard was approached by this individual and was intrigued by the idea.
“It is something they’ve done in other countries,” she said. “I’ve see it online now, I’ve looked a few times... I don’t know where she picked it up.”
The head of the rock snake was added to the garden on July 27 and quickly began to grow. By Friday, there was 33 rocks added to the snake.
“It’s right by the gazebo, it’s pretty easy to find,” said Ms Richard.
And she’s heard these rock snakes can be as long as eight or nine feet.
“We’re hoping for the best,” she said. “We have lots of room for it.”
Ms Richard added the idea is just cool.
“Everybody has been painting rocks forever now lately, in the last few years, so it kind of gives another little element to that,” she said. “I’m glad she approached us and I’m super happy to have it here in Tignish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.