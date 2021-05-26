This reporter will be rolling up her sleeve this week and will be getting her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As cliché as it has become, there’s a good chance something will be posted on social media to mark the occasion.
In the age where our society shares everything, from the mundane to the extreme, it shouldn’t be a surprise the vaccination selfie has become a trend.
For some, it’s about celebrating the promise of what the vaccines could bring - a chance to return to normal and putting this pandemic behind us. For others, it’s about encouraging everyone else to follow suit and get vaccinated.
Vaccine hesitancy is very real. There’s a lot of misinformation out there about the vaccines and because of this misinformation many will choose not get to vaccinated, putting the world’s recovering from this pandemic at risk.
Getting the vaccine is just not about protecting ourselves either, but everyone in our community. Older people and those living with chronic medical conditions are more likely to experience severe, even fatal, cases of COVID-19 if they become infected. The more people who receive the coronavirus vaccines, the sooner vulnerable people can feel safe among others.
While the COVID-19 vaccine development was fast, the experts assure us no steps were skipped. The vaccines were made using processes that have been developed and tested over many years, and which are designed to make, and thoroughly test, vaccines quickly in case of an infectious disease pandemic like the world has seen with COVID-19.
It should also be noted these vaccines don’t contain live coronavirus and a person cannot and will not get COVID-19 from getting vaccinated. Some might experience a sore arm, a mild fever or body aches, but this doesn’t mean a person has COVID-19. These symptoms are temporary and are a signal a person’s immune system is experiencing a natural response to the vaccine as it learns to recognize and fight the coronavirus.
Finally, more vaccinations for COVID-19 means a chance to return to normal. Though no one is sure when the pandemic will be over, every person who gets protection from the coronavirus by getting a vaccination helps all of us move closer to normal life.
If you are a person who is uncertain about getting the vaccine, speak with a medical professional, like your doctor. Don’t rely on the person typing away on their blog or the talking heads spreading misinformation. There are so many legitimate sources of getting information when it comes to the vaccines. Start there and allow yourself to make an informed decision when it comes to the vaccines.
In the end, hopefully the majority of people will choose to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
