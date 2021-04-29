Colby Gaudet’s fastest time solving a Rubik’s Cube is under 56 seconds.
“I like how it moves,” said the Grade 4 Tignish Elementary student of the popular toy from the 1980s as he worked on solving one at his desk.
Colby became interested in the 3D combination puzzle after observing his teacher at own his desk learning how to solve the cube.
In fact, during free time, it’s not uncommon to see many of the students in Ryan Perry’s class ‘cubing’. And the fascination with a puzzle that was invented in 1974 has spread to other classes in the school.
The craze began with one cube that Mr Perry had bought at the beginning of the school year and kept on his desk for decoration.
When the school’s principal, Mike Ellsworth, popped in one day to chat with Mr Perry, he noticed the cube on the teacher’s desk.
“He picked up the cube and he was like ‘Can you solve this?’,” recalled Mr Perry. “At the time, I said, no I couldn’t.”
The principal proceeded to solve the cube right in front of Mr Perry, doing so in a matter of minutes.
Mr Ellsworth explained he had learned how to solve the cube from his uncle during the 1980s.
Fascinated, Mr Perry said he was hooked and wanted to learn how to solve the Rubik’s Cube himself.
A classic Rubik’s Cube has six faces covered by nine stickers of six solid colours: white, red, blue, orange, green and yellow. The cube is solved when the six sides are returned to a single solid colour.
Within a month or two, through a combination of guidance from Mr Ellsworth, watching an online video on YouTube and practicing when his students were having lunch or during any rare free time, Mr Perry taught himself how to solve the cube, eventually reaching his goal of solving it under three minutes.
The whole time his students were observing him and soon became interested in what their teacher was doing. That’s when some of his students began bringing in their own cubes from home and started to practice themselves.
“Every week it seemed more and more cubes were showing up in class and more and more kids wanted to learn,” said Mr Perry.
Fellow teacher, Todd MacDougall, who teaches Grade 4,5 and 6, wanted to learn how to solve the Rubik’s Cube too and his students became just as fascinated by it.
“We tried to learn together at the same time, and his class, same thing, more cubes started to come and we said this is kind of cool,” said Mr Perry.
With so many students showing interest in learning how to solve the cube, Mr Perry wrote out the instructions and algorithms from the online video onto paper and made photocopies for them to use as a reference guide.
For Christmas, the school’s Home and School Association purchased four cubes for Mr Perry’s class and he bought six additional cubes himself so students without cubes could learn too.
Over 40 students have become hooked on the Rubik’s Cube, each one at different stages of learning how to solve it. There’s even a handful of kids who can now solve the cube under two minutes. Some even under one.
“Their brains are like sponges,” said Mr Perry. “They learn and catch onto things so quickly. It’s just a matter of them wanting to do it.”
The students have even started competing against each other to see who is the fastest at solving the cube.
Colby was one of the first students of Mr Perry’s to bring in a cube from home.
Once he learned how to solve the cube, he began to help his fellow classmates to learn how to solve it.
“I like helping other people and it’s fun for me too,” he said.
Mr Perry had one parent even thank him during a parent-teacher interview for introducing their son to the cube because the student used to go home and ask for time on digital devices, but now when he arrives home he wants to practice his Rubik’s Cube.
“They are now living in a society where digital technology is everywhere, but this is something that was invented in 1974 and captivated a large group of kids at this school,” said Mr Perry.
The Rubik’s Cube takes a lot of commitment to learn and has been teaching the students how to use their brains and improve their problem-solving skills.
“The dedication, the memorization of the algorithms and the effort they must put forth, even through it’s hard to keep practicing, that’s so important for their brain development,” said Mr Perry.
For the school’s principal, who over the years has tried to introduce the Rubik’s Cube to pockets of students, he has never seen the old puzzle take off like it has this past year.
And he admires the students dedication.
“What a lesson in life,” said Mr Ellsworth. “Knowing something is really challenging, but yet with the right small steps in the right direction over time can yield in some awesome results.”
