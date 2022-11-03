PEI Marathon

Bobbi-Jean Boylan wears her PEI Marathon medal while holding her bib number and the pair of shoes she worn to compete in the recent event. She is super pumped to hear the 18th Annual Prince Edward Island Marathon was just approved to be a qualifier for the 2024 Boston Marathon. She is one of 10 Islanders who had qualifying times for the Boston event after running in the PEI Marathon on Oct 16. Melissa Heald photo

Running has become an addiction for Bobbi-Jean Boylan.

She runs three to four times a week, aiming to have seven runs over 14 days, using an app to help her train and track all of her runs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.