Running has become an addiction for Bobbi-Jean Boylan.
She runs three to four times a week, aiming to have seven runs over 14 days, using an app to help her train and track all of her runs.
The 36-year-old from Portage took up the sport about five and half years ago after trying a Learn to Run 10 Km program.
“I thought maybe I could up my fitness game by running and work on my cardio because I play hockey and ball,” she said. “I thought it could help and it just went from there.”
On Oct 16, Ms Boylan competed in the 18th Annual Prince Edward Island Marathon with a finish time of 3:32:26, placing thirty-fourth overall, fifth female and third in her age division.
Then last week, she learned the PEI Marathon had been approved to be a qualifier for the Boston Marathon and she had achieved a qualifying time.
The PEI Marathon is typically a qualifier for the Boston event, but changes had to be made to this year’s course due to damage from Post Tropical Storm Fiona. Officials with the Boston Marathon needed additional information before approving the PEI race as a qualifier, with the decision for approval released on Oct 26.
Twenty-five people who ran in the PEI Marathon had qualifying times for the Boston race, with 10 people from PEI on that list. Ms Boylan is the only Islander from West Prince.
Ms Boylan said she never started her running journey with a goal of competing in a marathon. It just sort of happened naturally.
“There’s always something new to accomplish in running, so you’re not really getting bored with a new goal,” she said. “The marathon is hundreds of kilometres (in training) until that one event that you hoped you do your best at.”
While competing in the half marathon category a couple times already, technically, this is Ms Boylan’s second time doing the full marathon on PEI. Last year, over COVID-19 concerns, she ran the race virtually, running from her home in Portage down to Miscouche to do the full 42.2 kilometres.
This year was her first time competing in the PEI Marathon in person.
“When you line up with a whole bunch of people, it’s a whole different energy that you get,” she said.
Start time was 7 am, meaning racers began their morning in the dark and had to run a double looped course through Charlottetown.
Despite this, Ms Boylan said the experience was still great.
“I was taking it all in the best I could,” she said. “I was trying to think of everything except for the route because the double loop of Charlottetown, I’ve already ran it in the half marathon a couple of times, and I was thinking I have to run this twice, there’s a few big hills, so I was trying to think about everything else except for the running.”
She said that helped her keep her mind busy and her three and half hour run just flew by. But she still was surprised by her results.
“I thought there was a lot more girls ahead of me on the course when we started,” she said.
At the finish line, she admits she was a little emotional.
“You put everything into it and you just finish how you want to or better, it’s just overwhelming,” she said. “It’s all the happy good feels you can feel.”
Her own personal goal for the PEI Marathon was to run the race in 3:35, which is the qualifying time for the Boston Marathon for her age group.
“I came in at 3:32 and change, it was just like being on top of the world,” she said. “Running is just you versus you and you control how well you do and I knew I put in what I needed to put in and did what I wanted to do.”
When it came out a week and half later that the PEI Marathon was approved as a qualifier for the Boston event, Ms Boylan said she was having all those good feels again.
“I was super pumped,” she said.
Qualifying means Ms Boylan can apply next September for the 2024 Boston Marathon. If selected, this will be her first Boston Marathon.
“It’s the one that everybody wants to qualify and go to,” she said. “I’ll apply in September and hope for the best they pick me for my age group.”
If she does get to run in the Boston race, Ms Boylan wants to beat her PEI Marathon time and finish at 3:30 or lower.
“You always want to do a little better than the last time,” she said.
