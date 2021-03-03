The Rural PEI Labour Market Development Partnership is a joint project between the West Prince and Eastern Chamber of Commerce.
The main focus of the two year project is to conduct a needs assessment survey of small and medium enterprises in rural areas. The next step will be to use the data collected from the survey to develop and implement strategies and training initiatives which will hopefully help solve labour related issues facing these businesses.
Kester Nurse has been hired by the West Prince Chamber of Commerce to coordinate the Labour Market Project for the western region.
“We have to assess the needs of these small rural businesses, first of all, to make sure they can successfully run their businesses, but secondarily, so they can see the potential for growth,” said Mr Nurse.
A professional consulting service has been contracted to conduct the survey, analyse the data and prepare a report on its findings.
“This survey will be the meat and bones of what the rest of this two year project is hopefully going to do,” said Mr Nurse.
Mr Nurse said research provided by an Atlantic Canada labour market survey shows the region could see a significant decline in the area’s labour force over the next coming years. On top of that, the labour markets in rural areas are diversifying.
“In the past, in rural areas, we would have labour intensive industries like fishing or farming, etc., and there wasn’t much need for a diversified labour market, but because we are becoming more diversified, we have to look at how we develop the existing labour market while its possibly shrinking,” said Mr Nurse. “Now we have a two edge problem.”
Mr Nurse said the issue facing employers is necessarily no longer just about having enough people in the labour market, but also having the right type of people available to work.
“Rural businesses are not only trying to succeed, expand and diversify, but they have to find enough skilful people within a shrinking labour market to fill those new positions,” said Mr Nurse.
The result, said Mr Nurse, is businesses become stringent.
The numbers provided by the Atlantic Canada survey are being used as a starting point, but to fully understand the picture in rural PEI, separate surveys need to be carried out to generate specific data for these two Island regions.
“We do have quirky little things that either help or hinder how we actually access the labour market and we can’t discount these things,” said Mr Nurse.
Another aspect of the survey, is also asking employers out of the employees they already employ, how many need retraining or require upgrading.
“We hope with this labour market project we will kind of see where industries are going, see where the demographic of rural areas are going and try to predict what the needs would be in those industries,” said Mr Nurse.
The next step would be to try to fill those gaps identified in the survey by using the data to advocate for better, diverse training that is both accessible, affordable and tailored for rural needs.
“One of the major issues that was mentioned to us when we spoke with our membership is they can’t avoid to have a person leave for half a day to go to Charlottetown just to get an hour course and come back,” explained Mr Nurse.
Mr Nurse said the data could help educational institutes to look at how and what they provide to rural employers.
“It could benefit them as well not to be centralized,” he added. “If we could show there’s enough small businesses here that have two or three people who wear two or three hats and they can’t get away for evening school or take a part-time course, they need somebody to come here maybe one afternoon a week or something like that. By us providing the information and allowing those institutions to come up with better ways to make it accessible for us.”
A separate part of the survey will be targeting possible barriers facing potential employees, particularly women, minorities or other under-represented groups.
“These are key issues we hope to address in addition to the numbers collected,” said Mr Nurse.
The survey should be launched around March 9 and will be available until the first week of April. The survey will be online, but there will be a paper copy available as well.
Mr Nurse said he and his counterpart in the east will also make themselves available to employers who wish to participate, but might need assistance with filling out the survey.
Mr Nurse is asking employers in the region to spare about 15 minutes to fill out the survey when it launches.
“What you have to say is extremely important, that’s why we are asking to do the survey,” he said. “They’re the only ones who are going to know what is lacking in their business. Fifteen minutes of time now could hopefully solve in the future maybe months or years of being stringent because you can’t access the right type of labour force.”
