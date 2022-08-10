Michelle Neill

The closure of the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital until at least September 15, with no reassurance of its reopening is the latest failure of the King government to provide necessary health services to rural Islanders.

In February this year, a West Prince man died while waiting for more than an hour for an ambulance. The King government response was to renew its contract with the private company responsible to deliver the service without properly addressing the EMS staffing issue. Island EMS personnel are highly skilled and revered by Islanders, but understaffing and inadequate placement of units to cover the province has put Islanders at risk, particularly in rural areas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.