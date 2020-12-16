It was a welcome home like no other for 15-year-old Ryan MacKinnon and his family as they made their way to O’Leary from the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax on Dec. 11.
Mr MacKinnon has been at the hospital since Aug. 6, after being struck by a motorcycle while walking home at night.
It took a bit of time for the family’s car to arrive in O’Leary, but when it did, it arrived in style with an escort from the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department. Trucks from the department had their lights flashing and sirens going as they went. The sound of the sirens was almost matched by the cheers from residents and the car horns being honked as they passed.
“We’re all pretty excited, it’s a big change, a big deal,” said Riley Jones, boyfriend of Ryan’s sister Madison. Mr Jones’ family was one of many waiting for the escort to drive by.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, it wasn’t possible for people to gather en masse to wish him well, but that didn’t dampen spirits. On social media, a page was set up to wish the MacKinnon family well, and request that anyone living along the main route from the IWK to O’Leary place a ‘Welcome Home Ryan’ sign on their property or business, a request residents made good on.
“There’s been a big pull for everyone supporting him,” said Cindy Gorrill. “Everyone you talk to is so excited they’re getting home.”
From the first house at the O’Leary Corner, all the way down Main Street, sign after sign could be seen offering support, wishing the Hometown Warrior (his new moniker) and family a Merry Christmas.
Some gathered on sidewalks, maintaining social distancing measures, waiting for the family’s car to drive by. One group was made up of members from the student council of Westisle Composite High School.
“Ryan hadn’t actually started at Westisle, but to us he’s still a Wolverine, he’s still part of our school,” said Alex Trail, student council president. “We took (part in) an initiative a month or so back and wrote up a bunch of cards to him and sent over a booklet full of cards. It must have weighed about 40 pounds by the time we sent it over.”
Members of the student council were all in agreement that even if it’s just for a few weeks, everyone was glad to see him home.
“He’s a big part of our Grade 10 class,” said Mr Trail. “You noticed amongst the Grade 10 class, he was well missed at the school, and not having him around was hard for the first couple of weeks.”The MacKinnon family was tired from their journey, but said they were very happy to have Ryan home for the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.