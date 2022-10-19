Allan MacRae

“While a British brig was gliding smoothly along before a good breeze in the South Pacific a flock of small birds about the size, shape and color of parakeets settled down in the rigging and passed an hour or more of resting. The Second Mate was so anxious to find out the species to which the visiting strangers belonged that he tried to entrap a specimen, but the birds were too shy to be thus caught and too spry to be seized by the quick hands of the sailors. At the end of about an hour the birds took the brig’s course and disappeared, but toward nightfall they came back and passed the night in the top rigging.” This is the tale of a flock of birds predicting a pending storm. “

