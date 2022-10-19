“While a British brig was gliding smoothly along before a good breeze in the South Pacific a flock of small birds about the size, shape and color of parakeets settled down in the rigging and passed an hour or more of resting. The Second Mate was so anxious to find out the species to which the visiting strangers belonged that he tried to entrap a specimen, but the birds were too shy to be thus caught and too spry to be seized by the quick hands of the sailors. At the end of about an hour the birds took the brig’s course and disappeared, but toward nightfall they came back and passed the night in the top rigging.” This is the tale of a flock of birds predicting a pending storm. “
Daily Examiner”,
3 March 1899.
“The next morning the birds flew off again, and when they returned at noon, the sailors scattered some food about the decks. By this time the birds had become so tame that they hopped about the decks, picking up the crumbs. That afternoon an astonishing thing happened; the flock came flying swiftly toward the brig. Every bird seemed to be piping as if pursued by some little invisible enemy on wings, and they at once huddled down behind the deckhouse.”
“The superstitious sailors at once called the captain of the brig, who rubbed his eyes and looked at the barometer. A glance showed that something was wrong with the weather, and the brig was put in shape to outride a pending storm. The storm came about 20 minutes after the birds had reached the vessel. For a few minutes the sky was like the waterless bottom of a lake-a vast arch of yellowish mud-and torrents of rain fell. Why it did not blow very hard no one knows.”
“On reaching port two days later, the captain learned that a great tornado had swept across that part of the sea. The birds left the vessel on the morning after the storm and were not seen again.”
An Old Frog Yarn,
“The Guardian,”
4 January 1962
“Did Boyce House, a Texas newspaper reporter, engineer the hoax of ‘Old Rip,’ the horned frog who was supposed to have survived 31 years sealed in the cornerstone of the Eastland, Texas, courthouse? The author, a humorist who recently died always swore the story was true.”
“Mr. House witnessed the old county courthouse being torn down in 1938. A man named Ernest Wood said he had put a horned frog in the cornerstone of the building when it was erected in 1897 and believed it would still be living when the stone was opened. Mr. House recognized the ‘possibilities’ of the yarn, and set it before his newspaper readers. Thousands gathered to view the opening of the cornerstone and-lo and behold-the horned frog was found alive!”
“Newspaper readers named the toad ‘Old Pip’ (after Rip Van Winkle) and launched it on a national tour which eventually extended to the White House. It is said that President Coolidge was kept waiting 10 minutes for a chance to see ‘Old Rip’.”
“Th frog died of pneumonia after a year of glory. His body lies in the lobby of the new Eastland Courthouse, resting in a satin-lined casket in a glass case. Bruce House swore to the end of his days that the story of ‘Old Rip’ was true.”
