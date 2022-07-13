“Salutation Cove, named by the famous surveyor Capt. Samuel Holland, is one of the beauty spots of Prince Edward Island. It derived its name when Capt. Holland with a surveying party travelling around the province met other surveying parties going in the opposite direction. This cove has been the haunt of the Mik’maq and French and British settlers. The waters of the Cove, although so sparkling and peaceful to gaze upon, might indeed be called a marine graveyard.” - The Guardian, April 12, 1948.
The first unfortunate vessel to go ashore in Salutation Cove was the British Tar, a trim, fast-sailing ship which had been used to carry supplies for Lord Nelson’s feet; and although not carrying guns, nevertheless had been scarred by the cannon of the enemy at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805, and had seen much of the world. In 1830 she met her doom at Salutation Cove.
The British Tar, lumber laden, and bound for Liverpool, England was caught in drifting ice in the Northumberland Strait and pushed into the Cove, but not before her bottom had been torn off. Her cargo of lumber kept her afloat until she was grounded. The next spring, she drifted out to sea and went ashore at DeSable where she was burned. A member of the crew was a young man named Hayes and he lived for two years after the shipwreck at Sea Cow Head. A part of the figurehead of the British Tar is still (1948) in Bedeque at the home of Mrs. Joy Hayes.
Nearly two years later (1832) the vessel Castillian was stranded in Bedeque Bay. Her crew apparently were in some danger, as young Hayes heroically walked to Charlottetown, procured a life boat and helped row it 50 miles to rescue the unfortunate sailors. The Castillian was afterwards floated but after insurance was paid never again, did she sail the seven seas. She was taken to Charlottetown and used as a sail loft.
It was not until the 1890s that the schooner Foam with a cargo of empty casks went ashore at Salutation Cove in a great storm. She had seen many years of service and her sailing days were over. For some time afterward her weary bones rested on the sands.
Sailors believed that if the first letter of the alphabet appears in the name of a vessel, the better luck she will have on her voyages. This belief, however, received a jolt in 1906 when in a terrific gale the100 ton schooner Malabar grounded not far from where the Foam struck bottom. It was 15 below zero and she was soon frozen-in for the winter. In the spring the drifting ice pushed her further ashore and broke off her rudder-the out-going tide leaving her high and dry.
Some years later a large tern schooner, lumber laden and bound for Boston, stranded further out to sea than the smaller vessels. Some of her cargo was removed and a powerful tug boat pulled her off. With a heavy list, she was put out to sea again. In December 1939, the schooner Lorne with a load of coal went ashore in the little bay at Salutation Cove, having grounded in a blinding snowstorm; then early in May was pounded to pieces in a westerly gale.
It may be said that in spite of misfortune the lure of the ocean is still strong, for how many lads possessed with the spirit of adventure, as they watched some tall ship sailing into the sunset, have not felt the magnetic influence of the sea in their boyish hearts? But the days of the sailing vessels are nearly over, and with their passing, much of the charm, the mystery and the romance of the sea have gone forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.