“Santa Claus usually looks for plenty of snow for his Christmas visit, but this past severe storm has played havoc with a few special pre-Christmas visits of old Saint Nick. On Saturday night, 16 December 1950, at the height of the storm, he was making a special visit at the Christmas party at the Trinity United Church in Montague, P. E. Island. When the program started just after 7 pm there was hardly a trace of snow; but at the end of the concert at 8:30 pm the storm was at its peak.”
“The Guardian,”
20 December 1950.
“So, Santa had to tear back to Charlottetown to make arrangement for his trip back to the North Pole by Paul’s sound car, all the trip being made through the fierce storm. Then he had planned on a visit to Morell and Souris on Tuesday (December 19), but had to cancel this trip because of the storm and new plans on visiting the kiddies in those communities on Friday. Probably even Rudolph’s red nose couldn’t light the way through the storm.”
Will There Be Snow for Christmas?
“The Guardian,”
18 December 1950
“After waiting for weeks with the growth of hay and grass starting to grow according to reports from several farmers in the Montague district, the fields took on their first appearance of the Yuletide season to kindle in the hearts of those who belatedly thought of Christmas, the warmth of friendliness and kindness to their fellowman.”
“It seems that everyone enjoys a white Christmas, but from the appearance of last fall on the Island, it was becoming doubtful if snow would arrive at all before the new year. However, the scene is now a happier one with the snow laden fields and lanes, and as one passes, he may hear the singing of Christmas carols to lighten the burden of his trouble-weary mind.”
“In assisting to create the Yuletide effect, the appearance of Christmas trees decorated with multi-coloured lights, has added much to the expression of Christmas. As one walks the Main Street of Montague , he is made welcome by the glimmering beacons which shine forth from the windows where the Christmas tree gaily stands, or again from the light on the trees which have been placed outside in the sparkling white snow on the lawns in front of the houses.”
“A novel approach this year is the placing of the Christmas tree above the front entrance of stores and homes to create an effect which should help to welcome old Saint Nick as he goes on his long journey Christmas Eve. As every store and home here in Montague will undoubtedly be decorating a tree either inside the home or outside this week before Christmas, the passer-by will have the opportunity of enjoying the snowfall of the recent storm and breathing the wintry atmosphere of this happy Yuletide season, the season when everyone is a neighbour to his fellowman.”
Last Saturday night’s sudden snow storm was surely a welcome delight not only for Saint Nick himself but to anyone who delights in a White Christmas!
