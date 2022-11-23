Lauren Sheidow, peer team coordinator with the PEERS Alliance, said the whole point of adopting a peer-lead approach to helping people dealing with substance use in rural PEI is to help eliminate the stigma that comes with substance use. The peers involved in the project have either lived with or are currently living with or experiencing substance use, and having a peer who may already be in contact, or know the person from a past history, feel more trustworthy and are more likely to be taken seriously. Submitted photo
One comment Lauren Sheidow has been hearing a lot when speaking with potential peer-leaders is how they’d wished a harm reduction program had been in place before now.
For the past three months, the peep team coordinator at PEERS Alliance has been rolling out peer-leader rural outreach program to help promote healthier and safer substance use by distributing harm reduction materials. The peers involved in the project are people who have either lived with or are currently living with or experiencing substance use to help eliminate some of the stigma that comes with using these harm reduction materials. Peer-leaders participate in training, and also receive both support from the PEERS Alliance, and monetary compensation.
“Some folks still are actively using, but others who aren’t anymore, and they’re like ‘This is amazing. I wish that this was something when I was using, I’m so glad that I can use these resources and supplies to help my own community’,” she said. “We’re getting a lot of good feedback and hearing a lot of people that are really thankful that these resources are now in West Prince and down East because the availability is a lot less than it would be here in Charlottetown or even in Summerside.”
Ms Sheidow said the whole point of adopting a peer-lead approach is to help people dealing with substance use through people they likely already know, eliminating concerns they might be judged as a result. She said having a peer who may already be in contact, or know the person from a past history, feels more trustworthy instead of if someone like herself or another relative stranger walked into their space to distribute safer supplies.
Harm reduction kits include things like fentanyl strips, which will show if fentanyl is detected in a substance a person plans on using, along with a Naloxone kit. Naloxone is a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids in the event of an overdose. Also known by the brand names Narcan and Kloxxado, its effect takes hold within two minutes when given intravenously, and within five minutes when injected into a muscle.
Signs a person might be experiencing an opioid overdose include cold, clammy skin, their body is limp and they can’t be woken up, breathing has slowed down or stopped, they’re making snoring or gurgling sounds, and their fingernails and lips are turning blue. There is no data available yet on the number of overdoses so far this year, however, in 2021, 25 died as a result of an accidental opioid-related overdose, up from 19 in 2020.
Caitlin MacLennan, a registered nurse at Lennox Island Health Centre, knows there’s a stigma to carrying a Naloxone kit around, but it’s a vital tool in reducing harm in the case of an opiate overdose.
“People think that ‘Oh, if I carry a Naloxone kit around, people are gonna think that I use drugs’, but that’s not the case, it’s actually the complete opposite,” she said. “You can’t administer yourself Naloxone if you’ve overdosed, unconscious, and are not responsive.”
The health centre was one of several locations across the province who took part in a training course on how to use the Naloxone kits as part of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 to help kick off the program. Ms MacLennan said there’s two employees at the health centre who work in the addictions program, herself and Danielle Anand, the addictions program lead, and if community members of Lennox Island need any assistance, they’re available to help.
“The biggest thing we’ve been trying to get out is that anybody with a First Nations status card can get these kits for free through the pharmacy with band number,” added Ms MacLennan. “They don’t need a prescription, they just call the pharmacist and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to have a Naloxone kit’. When they go to the pharmacy, the pharmacist will actually go through it with them, too. So they get that training there as well.”
Ms MacLennan said sometimes people are hesitant in administering Naloxone to someone going through an opioid overdose because they’re worried they might harm the person as a result, but those fears are unfounded. She noted that Naloxone is a medication that specifically works for reversing the effects of an opioid overdose.
There are two types of Naloxone kits, a nasal spray and an injectable form. Each comes with two doses, along with an explanation and step by step guide on how to use them.
Ms Sheidow said harm reduction, resources and supplies, and substance use are always going to be tough subjects to talk about, especially in rural areas of the province, and anyone who wants to become a peer-leader can contact her by phone or email, or by reaching out through the PEERS Alliance.
“It’s not just in the big cities, it’s in those little tucked away nooks and crannies, and hard to reach spots all over,” she said. “But as long as people are open to hearing people out, and learning and educating themselves on what’s taking place all around PEI, and what resources we’re making available to them, the more this is opening their eyes to what is really going on.”
