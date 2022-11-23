Lauren Sheidow

Lauren Sheidow, peer team coordinator with the PEERS Alliance, said the whole point of adopting a peer-lead approach to helping people dealing with substance use in rural PEI is to help eliminate the stigma that comes with substance use. The peers involved in the project have either lived with or are currently living with or experiencing substance use, and having a peer who may already be in contact, or know the person from a past history, feel more trustworthy and are more likely to be taken seriously. Submitted photo

 Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com

One comment Lauren Sheidow has been hearing a lot when speaking with potential peer-leaders is how they’d wished a harm reduction program had been in place before now.

For the past three months, the peep team coordinator at PEERS Alliance has been rolling out peer-leader rural outreach program to help promote healthier and safer substance use by distributing harm reduction materials. The peers involved in the project are people who have either lived with or are currently living with or experiencing substance use to help eliminate some of the stigma that comes with using these harm reduction materials. Peer-leaders participate in training, and also receive both support from the PEERS Alliance, and monetary compensation.

