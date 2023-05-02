The fire at Cavendish Agri Services in O’Leary began around 10:30 at night on May 1. Because the plant makes fertilizer, one of the biggest concerns was whether or not there would be an explosion, but fire officials quickly determined the burning materials weren’t an explosion risk and could be contained. Submitted photo
The O’Leary Fire Department received mutual aid assistance by the Alberton, Miminegash, Tignish, Tyne Valley, and West Point Fire Departments to help get the fire under control. The fire was so bright, its glow could be seen from the Elmsdale Corner. Submitted photo
Brianna Ward is grateful the fire at the fertilizer plant next to her home hadn’t spread beyond the property boundaries of Cavendish Agri Services the night of May 1.
“The biggest concern was the fact that they say there’s ammonium nitrate,” said the O’Leary resident. “When we bought this house four years ago, we were told it sat on the market for two years because it was next to this plant. My husband said if it ever caught fire, it would be like a bomb that went off.”
Ms Ward and her husband, Joshua, were about to go to sleep when Mr Ward heard a loud bang and got out of bed to investigate, and looked out the window, which faces Cavendish Agri Services. The facility is located at the end of North Street in O’Leary.
“I thought it was something downstairs, so I said why don’t you go downstairs, and he said ‘I’m just going to look’,” she said. “He looked, and he just screamed ‘Grab the baby. Fire’.”
The O’Leary Fire Department (OVFD) were alerted to the fire at 10:30 that night, and fire officials quickly determined the burning materials weren’t an explosion risk and could be contained.
The OVFD received mutual aid assistance from the Alberton, Miminegash, Tignish, Tyne Valley, and West Point fire departments. The majority of firefighters were on scene until 5:30 am, but the O’Leary department members were doing shifts throughout the day at the scene to make sure there were no flare ups.
“There was no extended threat to the public, and no injuries have been reported,” said a statement issued by RCMP. “One building was severely damaged; the fire’s cause is unknown, and Fire Marshal is investigating.”
Sherri-Dawn Jeffery lives next door to Ms Ward. When she heard the first bang caused by the fire, she initially didn’t think much of it.
“I thought my grandson had kicked the wall when he was sleeping,” she said. “Probably about 10 minutes later, I heard another big bang, and all the windows shook. I was like maybe he fell out of bed, so I went to the stairs and was listening, and he didn’t move. I went back to the back of the house and was making coffee, and I could see these flashes of light.”
Shortly after, she heard a third bang, which is when she looked out her window and saw the fire.
“I’m usually pretty calm, so I was just watching it,” she said. “It never phased me, what was going on. I figured if (the fire departments) were concerned, they would come and tell me.”
The Ward family returned home once they heard it was safe to do so.
“I went upstairs and put the baby to bed,” said Ms Ward. “They were still fighting the fire, and I didn’t know if I would be able to sleep, but I did. As long as I knew that (ammonium nitrate) wasn’t there, I was good.”
Tuesday afternoon the Town of O’Leary released a statement thanking their local fire department and the other West Prince Mutual Aid departments for ‘your huge commitment in protecting our town.’
“Your efforts are so appreciated,” said the town.
Currently, as of 3 pm Tuesday, the O’Leary Fire Department was on scene battling a flare up.
“There is no threat to our residents or properties,” said the town.
The town added in their statement some residents had expressed concerns about the smoke from the plant.
“We’ve been advised by the Fire Chief, Atlantic Poison Control and Canadian Transport Emergency Centre (Canutec) that the smoke from this fire is no more harmful than smoke from a wood fire,” stated the town. “If you do experience any breathing problems please contact 911 or visit an emergency room.”
