O'Leary Fire

The fire at Cavendish Agri Services in O’Leary began around 10:30 at night on May 1. Because the plant makes fertilizer, one of the biggest concerns was whether or not there would be an explosion, but fire officials quickly determined the burning materials weren’t an explosion risk and could be contained. Submitted photo

Brianna Ward is grateful the fire at the fertilizer plant next to her home hadn’t spread beyond the property boundaries of Cavendish Agri Services the night of May 1.

“The biggest concern was the fact that they say there’s ammonium nitrate,” said the O’Leary resident. “When we bought this house four years ago, we were told it sat on the market for two years because it was next to this plant. My husband said if it ever caught fire, it would be like a bomb that went off.”

Morning After

The fire at Cavendish Agri Services was put out, but crews with the O’Leary Fire Department were on scene to make sure there were no flare ups. Jillian Trainor photo
Cavendish Agri Fire

The O’Leary Fire Department received mutual aid assistance by the Alberton, Miminegash, Tignish, Tyne Valley, and West Point Fire Departments to help get the fire under control. The fire was so bright, its glow could be seen from the Elmsdale Corner. Submitted photo

