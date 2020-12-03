Students at Ellerslie Elementary School are busy getting ready for its annual holiday show, painting sets, and learning lines and lyrics.
“The students look forward to it, the parents, the grandparents, everyone looks forward to these events,” said principal Jason Cormier. “We wanted to try to host it in the best way that we could.”
Because of the social distancing guidelines from the Island’s Chief Public Health Office, there will be no in-person concerts this year. As a result, some schools in West Prince are still going ahead with their annual Christmas concert, but will be doing so in a virtual capacity.
Mr Cormier said while the Grade 6 students will be doing a play like they would every year, the play is being recorded, and the lower grades will be doing musical pieces, which will also be recorded. Once complete, these recordings will be edited together.
The plan is to release the video on Dec. 17, with a link to the video on the school’s social media account. A password will be required to watch the concert.
“There are some nice components to this,” said Mr Cormier. “You can watch it at your leisure, you can watch it as many times as you want, you can share it with as many relatives as you want because even in a normal year, we’d have a certain capacity in here.”
Andrew Stewart, principal of Bloomfield Elementary School, said staff aren’t 100 per cent sure what their concert is going to look like this year, but they are looking into some virtual options that will allow them to do something.
“Normally at this time of year when they go to music class, they’d be starting to practice with their music teacher,” he said. “The biggest change would be if there’s any singing involved, the students have to have their masks on and be socially distant, so that’s a little unusual, but that being said, from September to now, the students have become quite used to wearing masks and the different protocols that we have.”
Alberton and O’Leary Elementary Schools will also be hosting virtual concerts.
One school that won’t be hosting a Christmas concert this year is Westisle Composite High School. In a statement, principal Heidi Morgan said concerts have been done in the past, but it was dependent on numbers and interest from the students. The main reason there will be no concert this year is because the school’s music class was scheduled for the second semester of the year because of COVID-19.
Both Mr Cormier and Mr Stewart praised their students for how they’ve been able to adapt to the changes they’ve faced since the beginning of the school year, and how the students are happy to be participating in their respective concerts.
“The school concerts are a time when people can’t come together,” Mr Cormier concluded. “This year, while we can’t come together physically, we’ll be able to come together virtually.”
