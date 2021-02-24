Over the last few years, staff at O’Leary Elementary School have been incorporating literacy into the Pink Shirt Day anti-bullying campaign. Each year, the campaign has a different theme, with this year’s theme being kindness.
“We try to find a book kind of like a mentor text, this year our book is The Jelly Donut Difference,” explained vice principal Kendra Silliker. “We’ll read the book as a school, and then we’ll do some different activities with it just to talk about sharing kindness, and being kind, and what that would look like, and ways that we can be kind.”
Normally, the book would be read at an in-person assembly, but that’s not possible this year due to COVID-19. Ms Silliker said teachers will join a virtual meeting with their students, which will be run from the office.
Jason Cormier, principal of Ellerslie Elementary School, said the school’s counsellor will be speaking with classes about the importance of Pink Shirt Day, and will also be doing an activity in the lead up to the day.
“Each class will be given pink shirt printouts and will be given the opportunity to write some kind words about another person, in our school, on that sheet,” he said. “We will post those shirts in the halls of our school.”
Typically staff would gather as a whole school to talk about kindness, anti-bullying and the messages of Pink Shirt Day. This year, it will be done on a class by class basis or over announcements.
At Bloomfield Elementary School, staff will be wearing pink t-shirts with the phrase ‘Be Kind’ emblazoned in a darker shade of pink. Staff will also be watching, to see if they notice any random acts of kindness, which will be rewarded.
Principal Andrew Stewart said the school isn’t being impacted by COVID-19 in a negative way, adding that it actually presents a learning opportunity that ties in with this year’s kindness theme.
“As you know, Dr. Morrison has been constantly promoting kindness throughout the time of COVID at the end of each of her briefings, and that certainly gives us a teachable moment or opportunity,” he said. “Pink Shirt Day is important as we are always concerned about the topic of bullying. It gives us another opportunity to be able to have a conversation with students around kindness and proper treatment of others. I think over the years since this initiative began, it has allowed for exactly that.”
Ms Silliker said talking about kindness is something that’s done at the school throughout the year, not just on Pink Shirt Day. She feels Pink Shirt Day has made a difference when it comes to bullying.
“I do think it’s brought a lot of awareness to bullying for kids and for parents,” she said. “It’s very complex, it’s not just black and white because there’s a lot of things that happen that aren’t necessarily bullying that we deal with on a daily basis, but it does get dealt with.”
Mr Cormier agrees on the importance of Pink Shirt Day.
“Spreading an awareness of bullying is so important,” he said. “We hope it increases a child’s willingness to speak up if they are ever bullied. Talking about bullying demystifies it and I hope it has allowed children to realize there are people in our buildings willing to help them if they are ever bullied.”
