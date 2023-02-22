News that gender diversity guidelines are getting pushback from some parents is disappointing to say the least.
There’s a petition calling for the guidelines to be removed because they don’t respect all children and their right to be educated “in an environment free of ideological influences that contradict their family’s ethnic, cultural, religious, health, or moral values”.
Really? Because after reading the petition, the only thing that’s clear in this situation is it’s the creators and those who signed it that don’t have any respect for children or their right to be educated.
It goes on to state that the guidelines undermine the roles and responsibilities of parents and disregard the requirement for parental consent. One example given is the fact that at a student’s request, school officials are compelled to withhold information from the parents regarding the student’s gender, name, pronoun use, style of dress, and other associated behaviour that’s “not aligned with the child’s biological gender.”
The reason for that alleged disregard is because some students don’t feel safe being their true self at home, especially if they’re part of the LGBTQ+ community and live in a conservative, religious, or generally unsupportive home.
Schools are supposed to be safe spaces for students, and that is exactly what these guidelines are trying to help provide. Some of the best practices in the new guidelines include things like ensuring dress codes respect an individual’s gender identity and gender expression; reducing gender-segregated activities and gender-specific language; providing safe access to washroom and changing room facilities; and preventing and responding to bullying behaviour. These are things that just make sense.
Events at one school in the province have shown why these guidelines are needed. In 2021, seven students were suspended for homophobic bullying at East Wiltshire School during a Pride Day event. These students dressed in black, harassed their classmates, asking them if they supported members of the LGBTQ community. If the students said yes, they were bullied and harassed, making some of them feel uncomfortable in wearing Pride colours or showing support at the next Pride Day event.
The fact no one is willing to put their name to either creating or signing the petition speaks volumes. The people involved know the backlash they would face by doing so, and that by associating themselves with this petition they risk experiencing negative social and emotional stigmatization that is continuously felt by the people they’re talking about in this petition.
Creating an inclusive culture helps to prevent children and youth from experiencing distress, discrimination, bullying and ultimately negative health outcomes like addictions, homelessness, and suicide.
The creators of this petition and the ones who’ve signed it might think they’re helping kids, but they’re not, especially if they have a child or children who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Petitions like this only cause further harm, and that’s not something anyone wants.
