Yesterday morning, 29 October, 1879, at half-past one o’clock a most terrific storm came on from the north-east. Every hour the wind increased and blew violently until six o’clock when its force gradually diminished. It was accompanied by drenching rain and overflowing tide. Vessels were dashed to pieces by the fury of the waves; wharves were shifted from their foundations; bridges were swept away; houses in many localities were unroofed and blown down; and trees were uprooted and laid across the public thoroughfares. A writer from Tignish says “it was the heaviest storm he ever experienced. It was perfectly terrific.”
- Daily Examiner,
October 30,1879
Bridges and fishing stages were carried away, barns were blown down, and fishing boats were smashed to pieces on the beach. The schooner Henry M Clark, Clark Master, of Gloucester, Massachusetts went ashore on the south side of Myrick’s fishing stage at Tignish Run. She is in a bad position. The crew, including the Captain’s wife, were landed after much difficulty in a surf boat. The vessel is a total loss. She was loaded with potatoes by Messrs. Hall & Myrick. At 4 o’clock yesterday evening communication was entirely cut off with Tignish Run. Everything at that place was apparently swept away by the fury of the wind and the thrashing waves.
At Cascumpec (Alberton) and Nail Pond the damage done was very great. The beacon light at Cascumpec was entirely washed away by the heavy sea and the Government wharf was very badly damaged. The three bridges at Kildare Capes were carried away as were Pope’s Bridge, Big Tignish Bridge, Little Tignish Bridge and a number of others.
The storm along the North Shore was very severe and many small losses are reported. At Rustico the schooner Carrie F Butler drifted on the bay and was dashed to pieces. The greater portion of her freight, which consisted of 300 barrels of mackerel, was lost. The schooners Velocity and Maggie, both loaded with mackerel were driven ashore. Oyster Bed Bridge and North Rustico Bridge are both seriously damaged and many of the fishing stages were shifted.
Underwriter’s sale of schooner Henry M Clark - Daily Examiner, November 15, 1879
Two weeks after the ‘terrific storm’ the following advertisement appeared: Underwriter’s Sale of Schooner Henry M Clark, 173 tons, of Gloucester, Massachusetts will be held at Tignish, near J H Myrick’s fishing stage, on Friday, 21 November, (1879), I will sell by public auction the above schooner, where she now lies wrecked, for the benefit of whom it may concern.
Perished in storm -
Daily Examiner, November 24, 1879
A young lad named Inman, aged about 13 years, of St. Eleanors, perished in the storm of Thursday night, on the road between St. Eleanors and Miscouche. It seems he was returning home when met by the storm, and the snow became so deep his horse could not draw the wagon. The boy got out of the wagon and tried to unharness the horse, but it would appear he was so fatigued and blinded by the wind and snow, he lay down near the wagon, never to raise again. Young Inman was a most promising lad and we sympathize with his parents in their affliction.
