Yesterday morning, 29 October, 1879, at half-past one o’clock a most terrific storm came on from the north-east. Every hour the wind increased and blew violently until six o’clock when its force gradually diminished. It was accompanied by drenching rain and overflowing tide. Vessels were dashed to pieces by the fury of the waves; wharves were shifted from their foundations; bridges were swept away; houses in many localities were unroofed and blown down; and trees were uprooted and laid across the public thoroughfares. A writer from Tignish says “it was the heaviest storm he ever experienced. It was perfectly terrific.”

- Daily Examiner,

