Around this time of year, the harp seal hunt takes place in the Gulf of Saint Laurence, bringing with it strong opinions both for and against. For roughly 60 years, there has been furor over the hunt, and there’s been a fight to end not only the hunt, but the seal industry in general.
Over the years, there have been some high profile names who have protested the hunt, including Brigitte Bardot, Sarah McLachlan, and Sir Paul McCartney and his former wife, Heather Mills. During his visit to PEI to protest the hunt, Sir McCartney called the harp seal hunt a stain on Canada.
The thing is, though, the people protesting are mostly white, while the seal industry as a whole mainly impacts Inuit communities. In 1983, the European Union banned the sale of white seal pup products, the ban was based on misinformation. White seal pups aren’t hunted, and the seals aren’t killed simply for their skin. While, yes, the animals are skinned, the carcasses are brought back to the communities, ensuring not one part of the animal goes to waste.
Seal meat is also a local and sustainable resource, and in an age where we are becoming more aware of not only where our food comes from, but how it’s raised, this is important. Speaking of sustainability, seals also have an impact on the fishing industry. While overfishing is a big issue concerning low fish stocks, the primary diet of a seal is fish. By keeping the population of seals in check, fish populations are able to regenerate as a result.
Unfortunately, frustration from fishers about seals has led to tragic outcomes in the past. In 2013, three teenage boys in eastern PEI bludgeoned 65 seals to death. Found by a group of veterinary students near Beach Point, a necropsy of several seals revealed they had severely fractured skulls, that not all of them died immediately, and they were left to freeze. The idea for the attack came from the youngest boy, who was 15 at the time, who believed he was doing fishermen a favour. The pre-sentencing report said that, while growing up in fishing community that regards seals as harmful may have influenced the boy, the boy “knew right from wrong.”
It’s not just the hunt that’s controversial. Over the years, there have been issues with the wearing of seal fur as well. Sara Green, Miss Newfoundland and Labrador 2010, was the focus of anger when she posted a photo of herself wearing a sealskin coat during a parade. An anti-seal hunt group was quick to edit that photo, altering it, to appear as though Green was on the ice flows, splattered in blood, waving a hackapik over the skinned and bloody carcasses of seals.
Green did not apologize for her choice in coat, and showed her support for the hunt, saying “I grew up in a family that goes seal hunting every year, and I’m going to go seal hunting this year. I really am.”
In 2016, former Nunavut MP and Fisheries Minister Hunter Tootoo, also drew ire for wearing a sealskin bowtie to a White House dinner, and a sealskin necktie earlier that same day. While bringing sealskins into the US has been illegal since 1972, there are some exceptions, and White House staff said Tootoo had the appropriate documentation with him. In a statement, he said everyone who knows him also knows he wears sealskin ties pretty much all the time, and that his collection of ties reflects his heritage, something he is proud to display wherever he might be, including meeting with the president.
If the seal industry was like trophy hunting, which greatly harms the overall population of a species, the controversy might be warranted, but it’s not. It’s a generations old custom that has helped keep communities fed, and if more people learned about it, they wouldn’t be so quick to decry it.
