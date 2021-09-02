When Tanya Nace heard the yearly ride her Monday night social group would be doing would be to North Cape on Aug. 22, she grew excited for opportunity to showcases the beauty of the West Prince region.
“Of course, they’re going to see the hospitality and the kindness of anyone who lives in this region as well, because everyone is just so supportive and kind,” she said.
Originally from O’Leary, Ms Nace and her sister, Jennifer Correa, daughters of Donna and Irwin Campbell, live in Charlottetown. Jennifer’s husband, Ted Correa, was the one to suggest North Cape for the group’s ride.
“I stayed in O’Leary, and I did a lot of riding there, and I thought it was a great place to ride, lots of open road, especially on the weekend where traffic is very light,” he said. “I presented it to the group, and gave the idea to Jan (Meulenkamp, organizer of the annual ride), and that’s when things took off from there.”
The original plan was to do the one 120 km loop, starting at Mill River Resort, biking up to North Cape via Cape Wolfe, then back down through Alberton.
A smaller 70 loop was created for anyone who didn’t want to ride as far. This loop, starting the same time and place as the 120 km loop, would head toward Bloomfield, down to the West Point Lighthouse, then back up through Howlan.
Using an online GPS mapping site called STRAVA, the group was able to see which routes are more commonly used by cyclists
“A lot of times in those areas, the cars, and the people who live there are super friendly to cyclists, so we really know which back roads have really friendly people on them,” said Ms Nace. “They give lots of room, and do the one metre rule, and we work well together on the roads with the cars and the farm equipment.”
About 20 riders took part in the event, broken up into groups of five to eight, allowing for cars to safely pass. Mr Correa followed the group heading to North Cape in his van for support, providing additional hydration and nutrition, and had spare bike parts if any rider experienced a break down along the way.
The two hope the takeaway from this experience is the camaraderie of riding together, and coming together with new riders who have just started to enjoy cycling, along with having an open, safe place to ride.
“It’s just phenomenal,” said Mr Correa. “Everybody is so friendly, there’s a few stops along the way, little ports to go fishing, and you get to talk to them, get to know them. It’s a different kind of riding compared to Charlottetown.
