The Grade 6 class at O’Leary Elementary School spent the last week of the school year taking orders and getting packages of sunflower seeds ready for sale. The sale is for a fundraiser as a show of solidarity for the people of Ukraine. Jillian Trainor photo
Grade 6 students Jayla Coughlin and Alyse Burden colour the drawing of a sunflower which will go on every package of sunflower seeds. The flower itself was drawn by fellow classmate Chloe Child.
It was a comment from one of her Grade 6 students during a persuasive writing lesson that gave Heather MacLean the idea to do a fundraiser to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
“There’s two students at our school who are from Ukraine,” said the language arts teacher at O’Leary Elementary School. “We were talking about it, and on that particular day there was a thunder storm. There was a noise of thunder and someone said, ‘Oh, I hope they don’t think that’s a bomb’.”
Though the family had left Ukraine before the country was invaded by Russia, they still have family and friends there.
For the last week of the school year, the students in Ms MacLean’s class have been busy getting packages of sunflower seeds ready for sale. The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower.
“How it’s working as we are putting like 10 or more sunflower seeds in a little baggy, there’s 106,” explained student Alyse Burden. “Then we’re gonna put them on envelopes with Chloe (Child’s) drawing on the front that we all coloured, and then we’re gonna get a form to go home. Each bag is $4.”
Each package consists of a red envelope features Ms Child’s drawing on the front. Inside the envelope contains the bag of seeds and information about the sunflower seeds and how to plant them. These aren’t typical flowers either. They’re a variety known as Kong Sunflowers, a multi-headed sunflower capable of growing at least 14 feet high.
Running from June 15 to June 23, students had orders for the flowers almost immediately.
“My neighbor, she has a whole garden of flowers, so she bought two packages of sunflower seeds,” said student Jayla Coughlin.
Ms MacLean said the war in Ukraine has been a major event in the lives of students at O’Leary Elementary School, and while they don’t know all the details, they know it’s a serious matter. She hopes this helps the students become more aware of what’s going on in the world, and that they realize it’s a good thing to help people when they’re in need.
It’s a realization that’s already begun forming in the minds of students.
“I feel like giving all this money to Ukraine and stuff can help give benefits like supplies, food, stuff like that even just like to treat themselves to something because they have been through a lot,” said Ms Child. “I think it’s nice that we’re doing this.”
