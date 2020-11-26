Christmas cards will soon be decking the walls of Ryan MacKinnon’s room at the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax, and there is likely to be a lot.
Mr MacKinnon was seriously injured in an accident on Aug. 6 of this year, and has remained at the hospital since that time.
The idea for the cards was thought up by his aunt, Whitney Chaisson, of Souris. On social media, she posted how Mr MacKinnon loves Christmas, and loves receiving mail. She said the family wants to brighten as many of his days they can by getting as many people as they can to send Christmas cards to him.
“People are reaching out and saying what a great idea it was, all across PEI,” said Ms Chaisson. “We have family that shared it in different groups they’re part of. We have some family down in Florida, and they’ve shared it there (to Tampa Bay groups), so I’m sure he’ll be getting mail from a lot of different places.”
In the two weeks since creating the post, it has so far received over 300 shares. One of the groups to catch attention to it is the Souris Minor Hockey Association (SMHA).
“I hope that reach equals the cards, to put a smile on his face and make him feel good over the holidays,” said Kim Outhouse, vice president and co-chair of the association. “His whole family is going through a very rough, and hard time. If for once they’re overwhelmed by kindness, and happiness, and love instead of the dark cloud of hospitals and illness, that’s what I hope.”
Mr MacKinnon never played for SMHA, as his family moved to West Prince when he was very young, but Ms Outhouse said from what she’s heard and knows of him, he would have been a great little player.
“The hockey community is a tight community,” said Ms Chaisson. “Ryan has had an impact on a lot of people, and I think he’s an inspiration for a lot of kids, and he’s overcoming so much. He’s really kind, and he’ll go out of his way to make you smile, and crack a joke, and help you if you need help. He’s pretty amazing.”
Ms Chaisson said there are a lot of pros and cons to life in a small town, but it’s times like this when people realize just how much love and support comes out of the cracks when a person is at their lowest. She said seeing the amount of support the family has been receiving since the accident has been amazing, and they really appreciate it.
Mr MacKinnon also thanked everyone who offered their support.
“Thank you to my family who have been with me through everything,” he said in a recent social media post. “They would sit outside the hospital waiting to hear how I was doing. They’d get there early in the morning and only go back to the hotel once it was dark. I love all you guys. The doctors, nurses here at the IWK are amazing. Thank you to all my friends who keep in touch, I miss you guys and can’t wait to see you when I get home.”
Anyone wishing to send a Christmas card to Mr MacKinnon can address it to:
IWK Health Center
Ryan MacKinnon
Rom #775 Unit 7
5980 University Ave
5850 Halifax, NS
B3K 6R8
If that’s not possible, they are advised to contact a family member, who will make sure the cards are sent. The family is requesting just cards, no gifts.
