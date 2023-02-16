Grandparent Scam

Taken a couple of summers ago, Milburn resident Frances Hackett stands with her seven grandchildren. Ms Hackett was the recent victim of a grandparent scam and is speaking out to warn others. She ended up mailing $10,000 to an address in Quebec after receiving a phone call from someone pretending to be her grandson and telling her he had been arrested. Submitted photo

A senior living in Milburn is speaking out because she wants to warn others after losing $10,000 in a grandparent scam.

“I don’t want this to happen to someone else,” said Frances Hackett.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.