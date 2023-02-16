A senior living in Milburn is speaking out because she wants to warn others after losing $10,000 in a grandparent scam.
“I don’t want this to happen to someone else,” said Frances Hackett.
Near the end of January, on a Tuesday, Ms Hackett’s phone rang. The number came up unknown.
When she picked it up, the first thing the other person asked on the other end was ‘Hi Gramma, do you know who this is?’ and Ms Hackett said yes and voluntarily gave the name of her 22-year-old grandson.
From there, the person pretending to be her grandson asked for Ms Hackett’s help because he had been arrested and was going to jail for 30 days.
“It sounded just like him (her grandson),” she said of the caller. “That’s how I got so sucked in.”
There was even someone who got on the call pretending to be a detective and gave instructions on what to do to post bail. Ms Hackett was even told her phone was bugged and she shouldn’t tell anyone because she wouldn’t get the bail money back.
“I thought he was watching me, I thought my phone was bugged and I thought I was being followed,” she said. “I was so scared.”
Worried for her grandson, who had just bought a house and has a new baby, Ms Hackett didn’t want to see him go to jail.
“They said he needed bond money, and I should have picked up on that as well because here we use bail, but I was just so focused on keeping him out and keeping him safe, as long as I gave them the money they would release him,” she said. “So, they got their money.”
Withdrawing $10,000 in cash, Ms Hackett went to her financial institution, the O’Leary branch of the Provincial Credit Union, took everything from her savings account and borrowed the other money from her line of credit. She then went home, packaged the cash, drove to Summerside and sent all the money by courier to an address in Quebec.
Instructed to wait at least two days before saying anything, it wasn’t until that Friday Ms Hackett told anyone what had happened. First she reported the fraud to the RCMP and then finally told her family.
A single mother who raised five girls and worked on provincial road crews until retiring in 2015 because of health issues, Ms Hackett, like many seniors, lives on a limited income.
To try and help her mother recoup some of the loss, her daughter Jenna Livingstone started a GoFundMe campaign.
While the campaign hasn’t generated much in donations, many others have been individually sending e-transfers to Ms Livingstone instead. On top of trying to help their mother financially, the campaign was also about sharing Ms Hackett’s story.
“Basically, to raise awareness that this could happen to anyone and it’s unfortunate,” said Joanie Chislett, another daughter of Ms Hackett’s.
In 2022, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) received fraud reports totalling $530 million in victim losses, a nearly 40 per cent increase from the 2021 unprecedented $380 million in losses. Also, according to the CAFC, in 2022 more than $9.2 million was reported lost to emergency scams. These scams, including variations called ‘grandparent scams’, use urgency and the manipulation of emotions to extort money from victims.
It is estimated that only 5-10 per cent of victims report scams and fraud to the CAFC or law enforcement.
Because she had the address of where she sent the money, Ms Hackett said the police were able to trace the location that she was given.
“It was a legit address that it was going to, but a vacant house for sale,” she said. “They went to check, but it was too late.”
What Ms Chislett finds frustrating is not once while her mother was at her bank did anyone stop to question her why she was withdrawing such a significant amount of money.
They were told, following a meeting with the O’Leary branch manager, the Credit Union doesn’t have any type of policy on large withdrawals, although they do for deposits.
“I said it was very unlikely there weren’t questions that should have been answered or there was a large transaction report that would have to be done, which would have prompted them to ask questions,” said Ms Chislett, who once worked at a bank and has years of experience. “But apparently, the Credit Union policy is, as long as the funds are in your account, they don’t have to ask questions, which is ridiculous, because all that does is save someone from being scammed.”
While they couldn’t speak about a specific member’s account for privacy reasons, the Provincial Credit Union stated in an email to The Graphic they know scams and fraudulent activity is on the rise everywhere.
“Our members are our top priority and staff make every effort to identify and prevent these situations,” reads the statement.
It went on to state like all financial institutions, the Credit Union follows the policies and compliance set out by regulatory bodies.
“These programs and policies are established to protect the member’s information and to flag any unusual account activity,” said the email.
Speaking specifically to fraud, the email stated all Credit Union staff attend regular fraud awareness training to remain up to date on the latest in scams and fraud taking place.
“We regularly share tips and scams on our website and social media channels to keep our members up to date,” they said. “Understanding that our senior population may not be as active on these channels, we have also presented our Identity Theft and Fraud Protection presentation to several community organizations to help get the message out.”
Ms Hackett said it’s rare for her to do in-person banking and her account history would have indicated she only has five withdrawal transactions a month.
She added if someone had said something to her while at the bank it might have been the thing she needed to snap her out of the frenzy she was in.
Since the incident, Ms Hackett has had trouble sleeping and she’s lost weight. Although seeing the potential red flags as she retold her story, like automatically giving the fraudsters her grandson’s name, Ms Hackett said in the moment she was scared.
“It was the most terrifying experience I have ever had,” she said.
