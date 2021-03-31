One theory about why a hooded seal was moving away from the waters of Malpeque Bay on March 21 and March 22 was it was trying to get to the south shore, a journey of over 20 kilometres. In reality, the seal likely became confused while trying to get back to the water.
“They have good eyes, but they’re only looking from a foot, or two feet off the ground, so they don’t see very far ahead of them,” said Dr Mike Hammill, a research scientist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, head of the Marine Mammal Section. “But, they do have a good sense of smell. If they’re picking up the smell of the ocean from the other side, that would probably be something that would attract them.”
Dr Hammill said because the seals are so low to the ground, they can become disoriented. Unlike people who, for example, can climb trees to get a better idea of where they should be heading, the seals don’t have that perspective, so they follow their sense of smell to give them an indication of where they should go. If the wind isn’t blowing, the seals are likely just wandering around, hoping they’ll find the ocean on their own at some point.
This is the third time a seal has been found inland in the course of just over a month. The first incident, Feb. 21, was in Charlottetown, where a seal was spotted on a sidewalk in town, 800 metres from the nearest body of water, while the second incident was in Fairview. Spotted after crossing the highway and heading away from the water, the seal made its way three kilometres inland before it was rescued, put in a hockey bag, and released back into the North Shore.
The seals in the first two incidents were pups, and though something like this doesn’t often happen with large adults, it’s still an occasional occurrence. The seals breed on the ice, meaning they’re always a little bit off shore, and breeding grounds for the hooded seal are about 20 km north of the North Shore.
“This year there has been very little ice, and the ice is very close to shore, and is being pushed on shore,” said Dr Hammill. “When that happens, it’s more logical, or easier, for them to get off the ice and onto the shore, and then they’ll start wandering off and looking for a place to go.”
Dr Hammill said during the winter, there are a lot of stories regarding seals along the shore, or crossing in the fields in various parts of Atlantic Canada, particularly in January or February. Some seals have even been seen in the highlands of Cape Breton and mainland Nova Scotia.
While it might be tempting to approach the seals because they look cute and sweet, the smaller seals can give a nasty bite. An adult male hooded seal can cause a lot more damage.
“They’ll bite cars, they’ll bite helicopters that land too close to them, and they move very quickly, so people do need to be careful,” he said. “I’ve been working on them for a while, and one was chasing a friend of mine on the ice when we let it go. Before it bit the guy, I stuck a hockey stick in the seal’s mouth to give it something to bite, and it bit right through. It was a wooden hockey stick, so it was a little easier than a fibreglass one, but it gives you an idea that they are quite strong.”
