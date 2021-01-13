“A freezing drizzle Friday evening, 28 February 1958, and most of Saturday disrupted electric power and telephone communication in West Prince during the weekend. Following intermittent power failures during Friday night, a heavy weight of ice, three or more inches deep on the lines, caused a complete interruption Saturday afternoon and further breakdowns on Sunday. As far as could be learned no poles were down but communication with rural areas was impossible. Power has been restored in many areas with the exception of Miminegash but due to the fact roads have not been reopened to traffic in Bloomfield, Piusville and Howlan following last week’s heavy snow storm communication is still not possible in these areas and consequently no report has been received.”
- The Guardian, March 3, 1958.
Telephone lines out
All long-distance telephone circuits west of Coleman and many local lines were knocked out of action Friday night. These include thirteen rural lines in the Alberton district and rural lines in the Tignish area. These will be restored, it is expected, sometime tomorrow (March 4th), according to information from Earl Smith, maintenance foreman of the Island Telephone Co. in Summerside.
The heavy snow has interfered with quick restoration of lines in many areas, mainly on secondary roads, although it was reported last evening it was impossible to drive through to Tignish due to yesterday’s drifting. As well, the heavy sleet clinging to the wires make repair work doubly difficult.
Three telephone repair trucks from Summerside and four from Charlottetown are on the job with about twenty-five repair men and work is going ahead as fast as possible, with many of the facilities expected to be restored today. The Canadian National Telegraph lines were restored from Summerside to O’Leary and officials were hopeful service would be restored to Alberton by tonight. It was reported linesmen found no poles broken but there were seven breaks in wires from Summerside to O’Leary and Alberton as the ice was heavier in that area. Linesmen said yesterday there were three or more inches of ice clinging to the wires.
Motorists have lots
of trouble
Although no highway accidents were reported following the freezing rain storm, a large number of cars and trucks skidded off the icy roads into ditches in the entire West Prince area. Members of the Lot 16 Rangers hockey team spent the night in the Alberton rink and a number of Tignish players left their vehicles at the rink and went home by train. At almost every hill, cars were abandoned after many fruitless efforts to make the top. The occupants either spent the night with friends or made a hazardous journey home on foot.
A large transport truck skidded crossways on Gordon’s Hill at Huntley, near Alberton, but was finally driven to the top after the driver had procured some sand for the hill. All in all, the night will be remembered by motorists and pedestrians alike as one of the worst for ice on record.
