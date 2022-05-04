“Tignish-a strong southeast gale struck the West Prince area yesterday afternoon churning up terrific seas which had seven Tignish fishing boats in great difficulty for several hours.”
“The Guardian,” 9 October 1965.
“A boat owned by Kenneth McRae was unable to make port and went aground on the north bar at Tignish Run. The three-man crew was taken off by other boats. Efforts were being made last night, under calmer seas, to salvage the McRae boat.”
“Kenneth McRae’s brother, Junior, had a narrow escape when the boat’s spar broke, knocking him overboard. Although weighed down by heavy clothing, he managed to swim back on board. At the time the McRae boat was towing one owned by Terry Gavin which had taken several huge seas over the side and was partly filled with water.”
“Elmer Perry was also on the McRae boat but the other six boats had two-man crews.”
Thirty Miles Out
“Most of the boats were fishing cod from 15 to 30 miles off shore when the storm came up about 3 o’clock. They immediately set out for shore. Aware of the intensity of the gale, a large crowd gathered along the shore from where the boats could be seen pounding their way slowly toward Tignish Run, almost directly into the teeth of the gale. All boats except McRae’s were safely into port by seven o’clock.”
“No boats were out from Alberton and there were no reports of difficulties from other fishing centres in the province.”
“At Charlottetown the radio gauge at the airport gave wind velocities at 20 gusting to 32 mph. There are no wind-measuring instruments in the Alberton-Tignish area but some said they wouldn’t be surprised if the wind was 80 mph for a time.”
“There was no definite information on the size of the Tignish boats but they were said to range from 36 to 42 feet.”
Hurricane Daisy Blamed
“No reports were received of damage anywhere in PEI due to the heavy winds and rains which swept across the province most of Sunday (October 10) and were continuing through last night. From all sections of the province came reports that all types of fishing craft were staying snuggly at their moorings riding out the storm. At that, with the higher tides and the inrush of heavy breakers, which were sweeping over many wharves, a close watch was being kept to prevent craft being pounded against their moorings.”
“At Souris it was reported that several of the draggers, which work out of that port, sought shelter in mainland ports, but the majority of the fleet managed to return to its home port.”
“The weatherman said the storm was due to hurricane ‘Daisy’ which came up from the Canso, Strait, NS area, and was moving in a north easterly direction. With a front of a cold mass coming down from the north and meeting the warm front of ‘Daisy’, this was a perfect set-up for a bout of high winds, he said. Based on this movement, the forecast indicated that during last night or early morning winds would probably be from a northerly direction and blowing at gale force, in the 60-mph range and gusting to hurricane force in the 80-mph range.”
As for the seven Tignish boats which survived the wind blow at sea, they were some lucky!
