“Prince County was visited yesterday afternoon and evening, 10 August 1950, by one of the severest electrical storms for some years. The storm was accompanied by heavy gusts of wind and pelting hail about four-thirty in Summerside and vicinity. Several large trees were damaged but there was no report of any building being struck. Telephone communications with Tignish and Alberton was disrupted and no report on the severity of the storm in those districts was available.” “The Guardian,” 11 August 1950.
“At Lot 8 a large barn owned by Lowell Clements was struck and burned to the ground along with seven pigs; and at Springfield West another barn owned by Mrs. Ina Rix was reported to be burned but fuller details could not be gathered due to family telephone communication. The storm in the O’Leary section was reported to be very severe and returned three times during the afternoon and evening. No report of any damage was received from the Kensington area but there, too, it was said to be unusually severe.”
Kings County Man Survives Lightning; House Wrecked, 1962.
“Montague-Oliver McLellan of Peter’s Road recently had the unusual experience of surviving a hit of lightning. He said that he and his wife had just come in and put their baby in bed and about 25 minutes later, while he was sitting in the kitchen, he heard a roll of thunder then simultaneously a bolt of lightning came down the flue throwing bricks all around and covering everything with inches of soot and dust. On its descent it lifted the roof a few feet and it had to be re-nailed on afterwards and a tarpaulin put over the place where the flue had been.”
“The bolt then entered the kitchen, tore all the finish off the windows also melting the curtain rods on its travels. It tore up all the oil cloth on the kitchen floor and went under the table slicing a corner out of it and under the chair on which Mr. McLellan was sitting, throwing him to the floor.”
“The bolt then went all over the remainder of the house breaking all windows and taking all finish around them before going out the back and cutting two furrows toward the pump house which it lifted completely, then went down the well damaging the well-casing as it went.”
“Asked how it felt, Mr. McLellan said just as one would feel when one hits a thumb with a hammer only all over instead. He was totally deafened for about two hours afterwards and is still slightly so in one ear. As to his reaction, he said it all happened so quickly it was over before he could realize what it was but is certainly thankful to be alive.”
“He is now working in the woods getting out lumber to build a new home as the frame of the old one was split in two. Mr. McLellan and his family were not the only ones to experience this phenomenon as their dog has been completely deafened by the incident. All that remained to remind them of the lightning strike was a heavy smell similar to gunpowder.”
“When asked what he will do next time there is a thunder storm, Mr. McLellan laughingly said: run out to the car!
