Allan MacRae

“Prince County was visited yesterday afternoon and evening, 10 August 1950, by one of the severest electrical storms for some years. The storm was accompanied by heavy gusts of wind and pelting hail about four-thirty in Summerside and vicinity. Several large trees were damaged but there was no report of any building being struck. Telephone communications with Tignish and Alberton was disrupted and no report on the severity of the storm in those districts was available.” “The Guardian,” 11 August 1950.

“At Lot 8 a large barn owned by Lowell Clements was struck and burned to the ground along with seven pigs; and at Springfield West another barn owned by Mrs. Ina Rix was reported to be burned but fuller details could not be gathered due to family telephone communication. The storm in the O’Leary section was reported to be very severe and returned three times during the afternoon and evening. No report of any damage was received from the Kensington area but there, too, it was said to be unusually severe.”

