On Wednesday, 17 August 1892 a severe electric storm swept West Prince County. Mr. John White of O’Leary Station reported the storm was most severe from Cape Wolfe and along the O’Leary and Locke Roads, carrying destruction in its path. The following is his account in that neighborhood. -
Daily Examiner,
August 25,1892.
“The storm struck the house of George McArthur on the Locke Road, blowing it down, a piece which struck him in the back of the neck hurting him badly. His son, after the house had fallen, went to assist his father who got jammed among the debris, and got struck either by lightning or a piece of timber. He died sixteen hours after.
Old Mrs. McArthur was badly injured, but it is likely she will recover. Hugh McArthur, of the same family, was carried by the wind eight chains (one chain is 22 yards) and landed in a brook. George McArthur, Jr, who lives about five chains from George McArthur, with wife and child went to the cellar when the storm began, where they no sooner got than the house blew away leaving nothing but the floor and sills.
The house of Peter Thompson, who was absent at the time, also blew down. Mrs. Thompson was alone with four children. She took two and went to the greenhouse while the other two sat behind the woodpile through the storm. William Shaw’s house blew over; his little son is badly hurt. The houses of Matthew and Hugh Stewart blew over, one of them going twenty feet.
Cattle lose horn
A space of about a half mile of woods is blown down from Locke to O’Leary Road, where the hurricane swept the roof off a barn belonging to Wallace McNeill. The barn of William Gray blew down, part of which was carried four chains by the storm. Three head of cattle were standing to leeward; in the morning they were minus a horn each, otherwise they were uninjured. Donald Gillis drove a load of hay in the barn and closed all the doors but one little one through which the wind entered driving the load of hay through the side.
A new barn belonging to Thomas Smallman about seventy-five feet long was moved seven feet sideways on a stone foundation and an old barn to the back of it was carried around to the front. Three barns belonging to the Harris family were blown over. A barn belonging to David Silliker had the roof blown off, half going a chain away. A large new barn of Richard Smallman’s, about sixty feet long, which was full of hay, was blown to atoms; the hay being all destroyed afterwards by the rain.
Barns belonging to Mr. Baker and Mr. Mountain were blown to pieces. About ten acres of green hardwood belonging to Mr. Mountain was uprooted and completely destroyed. A barn belonging to Hiram Woodside was blown to pieces. A horse of James McDonald was in the barn at the time of the storm; the barn was blown away leaving the horse standing uninjured.
A barn belonging to widow Ramsay was blown into a field of grain belonging to Mr. R Ellis, Sr. The store of R. Ellis, Jr., was badly twisted, the wind breaking all the windows and removing some of the shelves from their sockets. The corner and eaves of Mr. Ellis’ barn were also swept away and the chimneys of a few of the dwellings were destroyed.”
