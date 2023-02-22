This reporter loves learning about history, particularly history once unknown to her.
In Friday’s issue of The Guardian, there was a fascinating guest commentary from Stella Shepard about an area in Charlottetown once known as The Bog.
The first time I became aware of The Bog was a couple years ago when someone on social media shared a blog post about the community following Black Lives Matter demonstrations and have always wanted to know more.
Located near what is now the Government Pond at the entrance of Victoria Park, The Bog was the home to as many as 200 members of the Island’s Black community. Inhabitants who had been enslaved and brought to the Island by Loyalist enslavers after the American Revolutionary War.
Ms Shepard’s sixth-generation grandmother, along with her second husband, co-founded The Bog. In her article, Ms Shepard details the daily lives of the residents of The Bog, survivors and descendants of the transatlantic slave trade. A resilient people trying to build a new life away from the brutality of slavery on marshy land in the city’s west end during the 19th century.
Sadly, but not surprising, Bog residents faced racism from other Islanders and were eventually displaced when the community was demolished for a redevelopment project in the early 20th century. A scenario that echoes the demolishing of Africville by the City of Halifax in the 1960s.
Some residents of The Bog moved to Boston while others relocated to various streets in Charlottetown or into the countryside. Over time, descendants intermarried into white society, with Ms Shepard speculating there are probably thousands of Islanders unaware of their African lineage.
Unfortunately, today there remains no trace of The Bog, not even a plaque acknowledging the history of PEI’s first Black community. That needs change and the City of Charlottetown should work on away to recognize this forgotten, but important aspect of Island history.
So, thank you Ms Shepard for your article and taking the time to educate the rest of us about the people that once called The Bog home.
As Black History Month draws to an end, everyone should read her article.
Editor
