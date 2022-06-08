“The preliminary hearing took place at Alberton, PEI on 13 May 1929 before Magistrates H B Huestis and H L Thompson of Arthur Oliver, who was arrested on Sunday night May 12 in connection with a shooting affray which had caused no little sensation. After hearing the evidence, the magistrates committed the prisoner for trial at the Supreme Court and he is to be brought down to Prince County Jail, Summerside, this morning”
“The Guardian,” 14 May 1929.
“Arthur Oliver had been temporarily engaged as a police officer at Alberton and was on duty at about 10 o’clock Sunday night and went to the residence of Mrs. Wallace Hogan to make some complaints in regard to her children. It seems that an altercation ensued during which Officer Oliver was ordered to leave the premises. It is alleged that a scuffle took place during which Oliver’s revolver was discharged and the bullet inflicted a slight wound in Mrs. Hogan’s left thigh.”
“Officer Oliver, who it is said was of a somewhat excitable temperament and lately in a depressed state of health, resisted arrest by Constable Smith and was later taken prisoner by Mr. Percy Kinch.”
$2,000 Bail in Alberton Case, “The Guardian,”
25 May 1929.
“Arthur Oliver, police officer at Alberton, who was tried there on May 13th before Magistrates Huestis and Thompson in connection with the sensational shooting affray the previous night, in which Mrs. Hogan was shot by a revolver and wounded, but not seriously, when Oliver’s pistol was discharged, and was committed for trial at the Supreme Court, came before Judge Inman at Summerside on Wednesday last, May 22nd, and was admitted to Bail in the sum of $2,000.”
Trial of Officer Oliver Reaches Verdict,
“The Guardian,”
27 November 1929.
“Summerside-November 26. The November Term of the Supreme Court opened in the court house at Summerside today with Mr. Justice Arsenault presiding. The Grand Jury was empaneled: H Clark, foreman; Elijah Gard, John Duggan, M Schurman, Frank Shea (St, Louis), L McNevin, Augustus Ahearn (Alberton) Arthur Rennie (Elmsdale) and Kier Ramsay. Having heard the evidence submitted against the defendant, Police Officer Arthur Oliver, the Jury retired.”
“Mr. Heath Strong KC stated to the Court that Arthur Oliver, who the Grand Jury at the June Supreme Court had found true cause for wounding a woman with intent to bodily harm, was given Bail and whose case was not reached before the Court arose, on account of the large criminal docket, was now in Court and that he wished him the return of his Bail (money). Attorney-General Saunders then stated to the Court that the witnesses in this case had gone to the United States. He therefore moved that all further proceedings be stayed for a lack of evidence.”
“Mr. Strong then moved that the prisoner, Arthur Oliver, be released from custody a free man.”
