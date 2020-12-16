Despite a global pandemic and months of public health restrictions, the owner of Saunders Variety says business during this holiday season has been pretty decent.
“It’s not like it’s usually is, but we’re happy that it is busy as it is,” said Jerry Saunders. “It’s been good, but not as good as normal.”
The Alberton Main Street business has been operating for over four decades.
When the store had to close back in the spring during the initial COVID-19 lockdown on the Island, Mr Saunders said those were some ‘long days’.
“When we had to close, we had the spring goods in and when the fall stuff had to come in, you’re ordering this and that, and now you’re running out of stuff and you can’t get anything,” he said. “That’s the way for everything I guess right now. The companies don’t have it because they were shut down at different times too.”
While he does order product online throughout the year, Mr Saunders also visits six or eight trade shows to look at future product and see what’s on trend for the next season. Not this year however.
“We can’t go to any shows and it all has to be ordered online,” he said.
When going to shows, Mr Saunders could examine the product first hand, and although when ordering online he can still see what the product looks like, ‘it’s always better when you can see the real thing’.
“Pictures don’t always turn out what they should be,” he said.
Reopening the store in mid-May met following public health measures, including reducing the number of people in the store at one time, installing plexiglass and implementing a no touch policy.
“We sanitize their hands when they come in the door and if an item is on a hanger, you can pick it up by the hanger, if not, we wait on you,” said Mr Saunders.
Mr Saunders said the store’s staff have been handling the changes well.
“Everybody’s nervous, but we’re working through it,” he said.
In the meantime, Mr Saunders said it has been great to see local people out spending and supporting local businesses.
“People are coming from all across the Island, which is nice,” he said.
Mr Saunders said shopping locally supports a community’s economy and in turn businesses help to support things like local minor sports teams.
“The money stays local,” he said. “It makes a difference when everyone shops local.”
