Agree with it or not, Canada is in the midst of a federal election.
The writ was officially dropped on Aug 15 when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament.
With only 36 days until voters head to the polls, the minimum length permitted by law for candidates to campaign, the 2021 election will be one of the shortest in Canadian history.
Many question why the election was called in the first place, especially since we are in a middle of a pandemic and medical officials are forecasting a grim fall with COVID-19 cases expected to surge during a potential fourth wave of the virus.
But here we are. Candidates are out, doing their best to campaign in unusual circumstances as election day looms.
The Liberals were no doubt hoping to achieve a majority when they called the election, but, according to the polls, that’s not a guarantee and it’s a tight race. Whichever way the election goes, there’s a good chance there will be another minority government in Ottawa.
Clearly the Liberals underestimated the anger of some voters, upset over pandemic lockdowns, mandated public health measures and two years of economic downturn thanks to a relentless virus.
Instead of focusing on efforts that would have gotten us past this pandemic faster, like adhering to public health measures and getting vaccinated, these angry Canadians have instead decided to vent their frustration, particularly towards Mr Trudeau.
Since the get-go, the prime minister’s campaign has been dogged by protesters with angry crowds showing up at his scheduled campaign stops. At least once early in the election the PM was forced to cancel an appearance over security concerns as the result of the crowds. And the most recent incident in London, Ont. saw gravel thrown at the prime minister.
Canadian citizens certainly have the right to gather in peaceful protest and have their voices heard, but not to act like a crazed mob or children throwing a temper tantrum. Canadians saw what happened when a violent mob stormed the US Capitol building in Washington, DC back on Jan. 6 and if this country is not careful, we could end up like our neighbours to the south.
Best way to make sure your voice is heard this election is at the ballot box, either getting out on Sept 20 to vote, taking advantage of advance polls or mailing in your vote.
That’s what reasonable and responsible adults do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.