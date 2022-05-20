Three women from West Prince are making the final preparations before taking part in the first ever Goddess Bikini Showdown, part of the Atlantic Classic Championships in Moncton.
Taking place on May 21, participation in the event is by invitation only, which will see winners of previous shows and events face off against each other.
“I’ve competed in the past, but this is the first time they’re ever doing anything like this, so it’s a pretty unique event,” said Brandy Foley, one of the competitors. “It’s brand new, and it’s going to be probably the toughest competition of any that that’s taken place ever in Atlantic Canada. Most of these competitions, anyone can enter. They pay their fee, they sign up, it’s an open competition. But this one’s not open, it’s only by invite, so you have all your top competitors come in coming.”
There are three height divisions, each one named after a goddess. The Hestia Division is for women up to and including 5’4”, the Frigga Division for women over 5’4” up to and including 5’6”, and the Athena Division for women over 5’6”. Ms Foley is in the Frigga Division, while fellow competitors Jessie Ellsworth is in the Hestia Division, and Alyssa Fraser is in the Athena Division.
Receiving the invitation was an honour for all three.
“Getting the invitation was like winning the trophy,” said Ms Ellsworth. “It just gives you that validation of all those years that you worked so hard at.”
Preparing for the event is a long process. To people unfamiliar with competitions like these, it just looks like people posing in a spotlight and flexing their muscles, but there’s a lot more to it than that.
“It’s more like an individual sport,” explained Ms Fraser. “You spend your entire off-season, whether that’s a year or two years, building as much muscle as you can. And you prep for your show, which usually lasts about 16 weeks of prep and dieting to get your body fat low enough that you can showcase your muscle that you’ve built in your off season. It’s a lot of mental and physical strength that goes into that because it’s such a long commitment.”
Ms Foley agreed.
“You’re at the gym lifting weights six days a week, and then you have your cardio and your nutrition is very important as well,” she said. “I have a coach, and he guides me along too. There’s also a lot of posing practice too, because you have to pose a certain way on stage, and there’s certain required poses. You’re judged on everything, not just your fitness level - skin tone, your hair, your makeup, how you look on stage, how you present yourself. It’s the entire package.”
Each woman has been competing in fitness events for several years, though they started for different reasons. Ms Ellsworth took part on a dare, with only four weeks to prepare for the competition. Ms Foley is a personal trainer, and decided she wanted to take things to the next level and compete. Ms Fraser began taking part after she started going to the gym, and thought it would be something interesting to try.
There are challenges when it comes to getting ready. For Ms Ellsworth, one of the struggles is staying focused and avoiding procrastination. She said because of her ADHD, she’s not normally a person who can sit and focus. For Ms Fraser, it’s a matter of energy. Along with getting to the gym, measuring and preparing food in the right proportions, and everything else involved with competing, she also has an infant daughter at home.
Though there are challenges, Ms Ellsworth said these competitions give a sense of accomplishment, and acknowledges a person’s hard work and dedication has paid off, a sentiment shared by her two competitors.
“As hard as it is most days getting things done, it really does help me mentally stay on track by following my plans and just keeping myself busy,” said Ms Fraser. “You don’t always have the motivation to get things done, you have to have the discipline to get them done. So when the show day comes, you’re proud of yourself for not giving up on the hard days. It’s really rewarding. It definitely helps you grow as a person and get to know yourself a lot better.”
