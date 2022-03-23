Alberton council no longer has an Economic Development Department, which was announced during council’s meeting on March 14.
“We feel there’s not a lot that goes on with that department,” said Mayor David Gordon.
Donna Thomson, the town’s chief administrative officer, added how that committee was geared more toward the now defunct business association.
While one department is gone, two more have been created, a Seniors Department, and a Tourism Department.
“Once we get our rink done up here, we’re going to have a seniors room upstairs, and that’s one of the reasons why we brought that in,” said Mr Gordon.
As a result of the restructuring, some councillors now chair a new department. Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien is the new chair for both Seniors and Tourism Departments, Chester Adams now chairs the Environment Department, and Alan Curtis now chairs the Fire Department. Blair Duggan remains chair of the Finance Department, Kelly Williams remains chair of the Recreation and Community Involvement Department, and Mike Murphy remains on Sidewalks and Street Lights Department.
“I think it will be a learning experience going forward,” said Ms O’Brien. “We haven’t had these committees before, so it’s kind of like starting and seeing what the other municipalities are doing.”
