“Mr. Simon Murchison was born at Glen William, Lot 63, P.E.I. in 1863, the son of Simon Sr. and Mary McRae, a cousin to the McRaes of Tignish. He returned to Dawson City in the Klondyke gold fields following a month’s visit to relatives and friends in King’s County. Mr. Murchison is looking the picture of health and strength and his constitution has evidently not suffered in the struggle for wealth in the frozen Klondyke.”
“Daily Patriot,” 16 August 1900.
“In 1885, then aged 22, Mr. Murchison left the Island to make his fortune and located in Quincy, MA where he remained about fifteen months. From there he started to Los Angeles, California, where he engaged in lumbering for ten years. When gold was discovered in Canada’s north-west, on 18 June 1897 the attractive powers of the north were too many for him and with a party of fourteen he turned his face towards the Klondyke.”
“The journey occupied altogether four months. Each man took with him 1800 lbs of supplies, which they packed (on horseback) as far as Marsh Lake. Here they built a boat and travelled by water to Dawson City, 400 miles away. Dawson, which later became a city, was then nothing but a collection of tents.”
“On arriving there Mr. Murchison went to work at mining with the Klondyke king, Alex Macdonald, at $1.50 per hour. After forty days mining, he took a contract of building cabins and put up four in six weeks receiving the remarkable sum of $2,500. Then he started prospecting and staked out a claim. At the time of his departure for P.E.I. on 12 June 1900 he was doing splendidly.”
“Among the Islanders that Mr. Murchison met there, he mentioned the names of Daniel Matheson of Murray Harbor Road and Alex McRae of Belfast who were successfully working a claim on Dominion Creek; another Islander, Charles McLeod of Orwell who sold out his claim last fall for $50,000; James MacDonald of Sparrows Road whose claim is yielding good returns, Neil McLeod of Murray Harbour and Samuel Nicholson of Belfast.”
“Mr. Murchison had a good report to give of Dawson City, which will compare favorably with cities in the east as far as modern improvements are concerned, and the order there leaves nothing to be desired. The prices of commodities at Dawson when Mr. Murchison left for P.E.I. were as follows: Flour $11 per sack of 50 lbs, beef $1.50 per lb, eggs $2.50 per dozen, butter $1.50 per lb, potatoes 12½¢ per lb, sugar 50¢ per lb, tobacco $2.50 per lb, leather boots $18 a pair, leather shoes $12 a pair, fine shoes $15, and a suit of clothes made to order $120.”
“Mr. Murchison leaves the Island for Dawson City tomorrow morning (17 August 1900) travelling first to San Francisco by rail where he will be joined by Alex McDonald, who will accompany him to Dawson. Mr. McDonald of Valleyfield, P.E.I. is a son of Mr. Donald McDonald and has been in San Francisco since 1886. Mr. Murchison will probably pay another visit to his native Glen William, King’s Co. in 1902.”
Simon Murchison, at age 48, returned to the Island and married Effie McDonald (1877-1959) on 21 August 1901 at Caledonia, P.E.I; the couple made their home in San Francisco, California and fortunately survived the massive earthquake of 1906. They had two daughters, Mabel and Katherine. Simon Murchison died 29 May 1919 and was buried in Mountain View Cemetery, Oakland.
