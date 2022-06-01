“A donation of $20,000 has been made by Sir Charles Dalton, KG to erect a new school at Tignish, PEI, to replace the old one in St. Mary’s Hall, which is no longer suitable for present-day requirements. The school will be an all-boys’ boarding school. It will be a brick structure, modern in every way, with three or four classrooms to be maintained by the Tignish Parish school district. The structure will be made of local bricks from the Hughes’ brick yard. The building will be erected this summer as early as possible.”
The Guardian,” 10 April 1929.
“This donation is the latest that Sir Charles has made among the many generous benefactions to the community in which he has lived. A site has been secured opposite SS Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church on the south side. Tenders will shortly be called for the erection of the building.”
New Dalton School Opened, “The Guardian,” 8 September 1934.
“The new Dalton School at Tignish, built by the munificent donation of $20,000 left by Sir Charles Dalton, is now open and the class rooms are being used. They have been fitted-up with up-to-date desks. One classroom has been fitted-up very nicely with very fine desks for teacher and pupils donated by Mr. Theriault of Tignish.”
“These class rooms are in keeping with the other appointments of the building which has excellent recreation rooms, dining rooms and bed rooms. The old day-school at Tignish, St. Mary’s, has been closed and the Dalton School is being used. The pupils are very fortunate in having such a fine building for their studies.” Regretfully, Sir Charles Dalton died on 9 December 1933 and did not see his school completed.
Silver Fox Raider of Chicken Roost Caught, “The Guardian,” 6 September 1913.
“A silver fox was caught by Mr. Sylvester McDonald of Charlottetown, PEI Thursday night, 4 September 1913. For some time recently, Mr. McDonald’s chicken roost had been raided by some foul thief, evidently by a four-legged one. Consequently, when on Thursday night, while McDonald was grooming his horse in the stable about 9 o’clock, he heard his dog growl and proceeded to investigate the cause, he discovered what he felt sure was the robber of the roost.”
“The dog chased the intruder out of the barn and into the yard, where the two animals became engaged in a deadly battle. McDonald, lamenting the loss of the finest poultry and seeing that his dog was getting the worst of the fight and would not last long, decided to put an end to what appeared to him to be nuisance and not, as it really was, a highly valuable animal worth $8.000.”
“McDonald ran to the barn where he secured a pitch fork, with which he soon killed the dog’s antagonist. McDonald’s chagrin at discovering that by the sweep of the pitch fork which had put an end to the raider had lost him a little fortune, may well be imagined. He skinned the fox and is curing the pelt which will shortly adorn his parlor and probably will be handed down as a valued heirloom to future generations of the clan of Mr. Sylvester McDonald.”
