Health PEI has confirmed a site in front of the Maplewood Manor in Alberton will be the home to a new health centre in the region.
In an email to the Graphic, a spokesperson for Health PEI said the process is still in the very early stages, starting with some soil sampling.
“Once complete, the facility will provide space for services in primary care, mental health and public health services,” said the email.
However, Health PEI wouldn’t officially confirm if this new centre will be one of these rural healthcare hubs, what the province refers to as ‘medical homes’ and ‘neighbourhoods’, promised by the King government back in 2019.
“The planning and designation of medical homes and neighbourhoods, including where facilities and services will be located, is still ongoing,” said Health PEI. “We do expect this facility to have a role in this provincial strategy.”
Back in February of this year, during his state of the province address, the Premier Dennis King laid out his government’s plans for these centres, which will be staffed by multi - disciplinary teams and where electronic medical records will be a critical part of the initiative.
The premier also said these medical homes and neighbourhoods will be built sometime this year in three Island communities.
