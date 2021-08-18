The first question the harbour master for Miminegash had following a funding announcement where six harbours in western PEI will have repair projects done was how soon will the work begin.
For the last number of years, repairing the deteriorating south breakwater at Miminegash has been a number one priority for the harbour. The fear is the breakwater is one powerful storm away from being sheared off and possibly blocking the mouth of the harbour.
The federal government announced it’s investing $11,520,000 for harbour upgrades in Abrams Village, Higgins Wharf, West Point, Howard’s Cove, Miminegash and Skinners Pond. All six projects involve wharf reconstruction.
Egmont MP Bobby Morrisey, who made the announcement at the Miminegash Fire Hall on Aug 12, said these projects will take multiple years to complete.
While David Ellsworth was pleased to hear the breakwater at the harbour was part of the announcement, he would like to see it done sooner rather than later.
“As long as it comes true, but how long is it going to be before it comes through,” he asked.
The harbour master for West Point, Mannix Butler, said the announcement was great news.
“It was news we were waiting to hear, we weren’t quite expecting it right now, but very glad to hear it,” he said.
Sections of the harbour at his port are off limits because deteriorating steel, under the water and not easily visible, is causing the wharf to collapse from the inside.
“Divers went down and there’s great big voids under there, it’s deteriorated and they had to condemn it,” said Mr Butler. “It would be the south wall and part of the wall on the west side too.”
Although safe to walk on, heavy equipment is not allowed in these areas and fishing vessels can’t dock or off load in these parts of the wharf. With fishing boats increasing in size, needing more room to berth, this has made space at the harbour tight.
“The boats will be able to tie up and it would give us more room to work,” said Mr Butler about the benefits of having the repairs done.
West Point also has an ongoing issue with sand collecting at the entrance of the harbour each year.
While attached to this funding announcement is annual dredging at the mouth of the harbour, there’s hope that previous announced shoreline protection involving artificial reefs in the waters off the nearby lighthouse and provincial park will help with sand drafting down from the beach and collecting at the harbour.
Work at Howard’s Cove will involve finishing a previous wharf project from a number of years ago that wasn’t completed after funding ran out.
“Which is the last piece at Howard’s Cove that is in a deteriorating state,” said Mr Morrissey. “That will bring it up to current safety standards.”
Three sections of the wharf at Skinners Pond will be reconstructed and the bridge connecting the west side of the harbour to the rest of the port will be dismantled.
“A couple years ago we had an engineering analysis of the bridge and when they began poking around under it, they didn’t like what they saw,” said Mr Morrissey. “Not only was the bridge was an issue, but the wharves attached to the bridge are all gone.”
For Miminegash, the south breakwater will be encased with armour rock.
“It’s not a safety issue today, but one of the concerns with Small Craft Harbours is if we got the right ice conditions in the winter with a strong wind behind it, you could shear off what’s left, which would create an operational problem in the harbour,” acknowledged Mr Morrissey.
Mr Morrissey said the expectation now is any work done at small craft harbours has a five decade lifecycle.
“Any major project has to be done to meet a 50 year use cycle as well as 50 year climate change impact,” he explained. “These jobs are expected to last 50 years.”
The repair work at Higgins Wharf was completed this spring, but the other five projects are still in the development process.
“Some of these are moving quickly to design, some are ready to be finalized and go to tender,” said Mr Morrissey.
But that might not be quick enough for Mr Ellsworth.
“I just hope we don’t get a storm in the meantime,” he said.
