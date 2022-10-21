This holiday season marks the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group sixth year since forming in 2017. Over the past five Christmases, the WPCHG has given out 1,287 hampers. In photo: L-Rt: Jackie Charchuk (with cookie jar), Lisa Carragher, Corina Bolo, Anne Marie Muise, Valerie DesRoche, Laura Mills, Hilary Coxworthy, Scott Smith, Karla Williams and Almeda Thibodeau. Missing: Rev. Bethe Cameron, Teresa Marleau, Holly Silliker, Rev. Betty Zita, Mike Zita, Barbie MacKay, Julia Ramsay, Paige Boutilier, Peter Bolo. Melissa Heald photo
As they begin to organize for another holiday season, the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group is anticipating the need this year will be even greater than in previous years.
“There’s always something that seems to hit people and of course this year it’s a triple whammy, you’ve got fuel prices, food prices, the hurricane and other financial difficulties that are affecting people,” said Corina Bolo, the chair of the WPCHG committee. “It stands to reason that there will be more need this season.”
Ms Bolo said the WPCHG has been meeting since January on a semi-regular basis, but with Christmas approaching fast, things are really starting to ramp up.
Right now, the push will be getting the word out when and how people can register for the hampers. With five distributions centres, it’s encouraged that people apply for the hampers from their geographical area. Those wishing to apply for a hamper can do so beginning Nov 1 until Dec 5.
“Our biggest fear is someone who could use that extra bit of help doesn’t register in time,” said Ms Bolo. “If people know of anybody, family or neighbours, encourage them just to give us a call. I think we try very hard to make it non-discriminatory, non-judgemental, it’s there for anyone who needs it.”
This time of year is also about letting people know how they can donate to the WPCHG, with Ms Bolo saying the group knows increased prices will also impact the cost of the items going into their baskets.
“We did 293 hampers last year of various sizes and that was 800 people, which 42 per cent were children, so we are very certain those numbers will go up this year,” she said.
This holiday season also marks the group’s sixth Christmas since forming as a committee. The WPCHG formed in 2017 as a sub-committee of the West Prince Caring Cupboard, with representatives from various charitable groups.
“The goal of the group was to coordinate work that was already being done in West Prince,” said Ms Bolo. “There was a number of groups, mostly out of local churches, but others as well, and it was just getting bigger all of the time and a little confusing for people applying for hampers or donating to hampers, so our main goal was to coordinate that so as many people as possible could get help to the best of our ability. I think we have achieved that. We have five groups now that distribute the hampers, but we have one main area where funding comes in and we able to get the word out a little bit better to folks and where they can apply for hampers.”
Over the past five Christmases, the WPCHG have given out 1,287 hampers, which Ms Bolo said is thanks to the generosity of the West Prince community, adding a key element to the success of the WPCHG is the partnerships they have been able to develop since starting back in 2017.
“Without them, this weren’t have happened,” she said. “They have been absolutely crucial.”
Ms Bolo said it has been formidable working with such a dedicated group of people like those who volunteer with the WPCHG for the past six holiday seasons.
“Our biggest celebration would be if it wasn’t needed at all,” she said. “Maybe someday we will get to that point, but until that happens, we are more than happy to help families out.”
West Prince Christmas Hampers Group
Distribution Centres Request Dates: Nov 1 to Dec 5
