WPCHG

This holiday season marks the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group sixth year since forming in 2017. Over the past five Christmases, the WPCHG has given out 1,287 hampers. In photo: L-Rt: Jackie Charchuk (with cookie jar), Lisa Carragher, Corina Bolo, Anne Marie Muise, Valerie DesRoche, Laura Mills, Hilary Coxworthy, Scott Smith, Karla Williams and Almeda Thibodeau. Missing: Rev. Bethe Cameron, Teresa Marleau, Holly Silliker, Rev. Betty Zita, Mike Zita, Barbie MacKay, Julia Ramsay, Paige Boutilier, Peter Bolo. Melissa Heald photo

As they begin to organize for another holiday season, the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group is anticipating the need this year will be even greater than in previous years.

“There’s always something that seems to hit people and of course this year it’s a triple whammy, you’ve got fuel prices, food prices, the hurricane and other financial difficulties that are affecting people,” said Corina Bolo, the chair of the WPCHG committee. “It stands to reason that there will be more need this season.”

